Skip to Content

VA Indiana Healthcare System January Job Fair

Banner that says VA Jobs, Now hiring, featuring a group of healthcare professionals.

Join us for our next Job Fair and be part of the most noble mission in health care.

When:

Wed. Jan 10, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

American Legion Post 64

601 S. Holt Road

Indianapolis, IN

Cost:

Free

Opportunities for Qualified Candidates

Registered Nurses

  • Acute Care (Nights)
     

Licensed Practical Nurses

  • Primary Care (Days)
     

Certified Nursing Assistants

  • 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
     

Medical Support Assistants
May qualify for a $5000 signing bonus*

  • Medical Support Assistant (GS5)
  • Advanced Medical Support Assistant (GS6)
  • Lead Medical Support Assistant (GS7)
  • Supervisory Medical Support Assistant (GS8)

*Signing bonuses are for H.A.S. Service Line designated positions only
 

Pathology and Laboratory

  • Medical Technologist  (GS7/9): 12:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
  • Lead Medical Technologist, Molecular (GS11): 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Advance Histopathology Technician (GS7): 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
     

Opportunities for Veterans Recruitment
Appointment (VRA) or Schedule A Hiring

  • Supply Technicians
  • Information Receptionist
  • Housekeeping

 

Click HERE for Schedule A Information

Click HERE for VA Hiring Information

Learn more about Federal Employee Benefits HERE

Unable to attend? Click HERE for all Veteran Health Indiana job openings. 

 

Required Documentation:

  • Paper Resume or CV
  • 2 Forms of ID
  • 2 References
  • 3 References for licensed/credentialed positions
  • DD-214 (Member Copy 4)*
  • Schedule A Letter*
  • Must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for any position
     

*If applicable

See more events

Last updated: