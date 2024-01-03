VA Indiana Healthcare System January Job Fair
Join us for our next Job Fair and be part of the most noble mission in health care.
When:
Wed. Jan 10, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
American Legion Post 64
601 S. Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN
Cost:
Free
Opportunities for Qualified Candidates
Registered Nurses
- Acute Care (Nights)
Licensed Practical Nurses
- Primary Care (Days)
Certified Nursing Assistants
- 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Medical Support Assistants
May qualify for a $5000 signing bonus*
- Medical Support Assistant (GS5)
- Advanced Medical Support Assistant (GS6)
- Lead Medical Support Assistant (GS7)
- Supervisory Medical Support Assistant (GS8)
*Signing bonuses are for H.A.S. Service Line designated positions only
Pathology and Laboratory
- Medical Technologist (GS7/9): 12:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
- Lead Medical Technologist, Molecular (GS11): 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Advance Histopathology Technician (GS7): 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Opportunities for Veterans Recruitment
Appointment (VRA) or Schedule A Hiring
- Supply Technicians
- Information Receptionist
- Housekeeping
Click HERE for Schedule A Information
Click HERE for VA Hiring Information
Learn more about Federal Employee Benefits HERE
Unable to attend? Click HERE for all Veteran Health Indiana job openings.
Required Documentation:
- Paper Resume or CV
- 2 Forms of ID
- 2 References
- 3 References for licensed/credentialed positions
- DD-214 (Member Copy 4)*
- Schedule A Letter*
- Must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for any position
