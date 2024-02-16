Join us for our Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brownsburg VA Clinic

557 Pit Road, Brownsburg, IN 46112

The February Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair is an opportunity for all Veterans to enroll in VA healthcare and file for disabilities. Members from our specialty teams will be on site to showcase the various services we have in our healthcare network that Veterans may not know about. Services such as, Women’s Health, Mental Health, Prosthetics, and more.

This is a one stop shop to learn more about your benefits, register for our many programs and services, file a claim, and talk to our knowledgeable staff. We are here to help you get what you need.

No cost and no appointments needed.