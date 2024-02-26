Join us for our LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Resource Fair Thursday, March 21, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brownsburg VA Outpatient Clinic

Join us in the clinic atrium to learn more about LGBTQ+ Health and connect to Education and Resources available at your local VA as well as in the community!

Veteran Health Indiana Resources On Site:

LGBTQ+ Program

Speech Therapy

Prosthetics

IPV Coordinator

Whole Health

Post 9/11 Program

Women Veteran Services

LGBTQ+ Geri PACT Team

Recreational & Art Therapy



Community Services On Site:

Indiana Blood Mobile

Indiana Legal Services

VFW

YMCA

Bellflower Clinic

HVAF

Vet Center

AmeriCorps

*For more information, contact Alicia Harding, LGBTQ+ Social Worker, at 317-988-0262 or alicia.harding@va.gov