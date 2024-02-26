LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Resource Fair
Join us for our LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Resource Fair Thursday, March 21, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brownsburg VA Outpatient Clinic
When:
Thu. Mar 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Clinic Atrium
557 Pit Road
Brownsburg, IN
Cost:
Free
Join us in the clinic atrium to learn more about LGBTQ+ Health and connect to Education and Resources available at your local VA as well as in the community!
Veteran Health Indiana Resources On Site:
- LGBTQ+ Program
- Speech Therapy
- Prosthetics
- IPV Coordinator
- Whole Health
- Post 9/11 Program
- Women Veteran Services
- LGBTQ+ Geri PACT Team
- Recreational & Art Therapy
Community Services On Site:
- Indiana Blood Mobile
- Indiana Legal Services
- VFW
- YMCA
- Bellflower Clinic
- HVAF
- Vet Center
- AmeriCorps
*For more information, contact Alicia Harding, LGBTQ+ Social Worker, at 317-988-0262 or alicia.harding@va.gov