Skip to Content

LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Resource Fair

LGBTQ + Health Awareness Resource Fair Thursday, March 21, 2024 Brownsburg VA Outpatient Clinic

Join us for our LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Resource Fair Thursday, March 21, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brownsburg VA Outpatient Clinic

When:

Thu. Mar 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Brownsburg VA Clinic

Clinic Atrium

557 Pit Road

Brownsburg, IN

Cost:

Free

Join us in the clinic atrium to learn more about LGBTQ+ Health and connect to Education and Resources available at your local VA as well as in the community!

Veteran Health Indiana Resources On Site: 

  • LGBTQ+ Program
  • Speech Therapy
  • Prosthetics
  • IPV Coordinator
  • Whole Health
  • Post 9/11 Program
  • Women Veteran Services
  • LGBTQ+ Geri PACT Team
  • Recreational & Art Therapy
     

Community Services On Site:

  • Indiana Blood Mobile
  • Indiana Legal Services
  • VFW
  • YMCA
  • Bellflower Clinic
  • HVAF
  • Vet Center
  • AmeriCorps

 

*For more information, contact Alicia Harding, LGBTQ+ Social Worker, at 317-988-0262 or alicia.harding@va.gov

See more events

Last updated: