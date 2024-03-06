Skip to Content

Free Head & Neck Cancer Screenings for Veterans

Head and Neck cancer screenings for Veterans. Friday April 19, 2024 from 8am-2pm in the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center atrium.

When:

Fri. Apr 19, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Richard L. Roudebush Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Main Atrium

1481 West Tenth Street

Indianapolis, IN

Cost:

Free

Walk-ins are welcome, but space will be limited. To guarantee your FREE Head & Neck Cancer Screening, be sure to RSVP the ENT Clinic at 317-988-3778 or send a MyHealtheVet message to ENT.

April is Head & Neck Cancer Awareness Month and ENT is providing FREE Cancer Screening, Prevention & Education for our Veterans. Early detection is vitally important! 

