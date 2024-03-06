Free Head & Neck Cancer Screenings for Veterans
Head and Neck cancer screenings for Veterans. Friday April 19, 2024 from 8am-2pm in the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center atrium.
When:
Fri. Apr 19, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Richard L. Roudebush Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Main Atrium
1481 West Tenth Street
Indianapolis, IN
Cost:
Free
Walk-ins are welcome, but space will be limited. To guarantee your FREE Head & Neck Cancer Screening, be sure to RSVP the ENT Clinic at 317-988-3778 or send a MyHealtheVet message to ENT.
April is Head & Neck Cancer Awareness Month and ENT is providing FREE Cancer Screening, Prevention & Education for our Veterans. Early detection is vitally important!