Join us for our Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair Monday, April 29, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at

American Legion Post 18

1800 W. 3rd St., Bloomington, IN 47403

The April Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair is an opportunity for all Veterans to enroll in VA healthcare and file for disabilities. Members from our specialty teams will be on site to showcase the various services we have in our healthcare network that Veterans may not know about. Services such as, Women’s Health, Mental Health, Prosthetics, and more. We will also have representatives on-site to answer your questions about VA Eligibility & Enrollment, PACT Act, Federal and State Benefits, Filing Claims, and MyHealtheVet. Toxic Exposure Screenings will also be available.

This is a one stop shop to learn more about your benefits, register for our many programs and services, file a claim, and talk to our knowledgeable staff. We are here to help you get what you need.

No cost and no appointments needed.