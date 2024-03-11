2024 Solar Eclipse

The Total Eclipse Is Coming. Are you Ready?

For just 3 minutes and 49 seconds, a total solar eclipse will best be experienced right here in Indianapolis. This will be the first total eclipse since 2017 and will be the last until August 2024!

During the eclipse, Indianapolis will be in the Zone of Totality, experiencing near complete darkness. While the eclipse itself will be brief, the influx of traffic to the city and surrounding areas could impact your travel time to our main campus and outpatient clinics all day. It is estimated there may be as many as half a million out-of-state visitors for the eclipse. If you have an appointment on April 8th we encourage you to plan your travel accordingly.

To better avoid the additional traffic, you can call your primary care or specialty clinic, to reschedule an appointment or schedule a tele-health visit.

Any prescriptions that are due for a refill the week of April 8th are eligible to be refilled up to one week early. Call your primary care team or the pharmacy if you have any questions.

If you plan on viewing the eclipse please be sure to do so safely.

The safest way to view a solar eclipse is through approved protective eyewear that meets the international safety standard ISO 12312-2:2015. The approved eyewear blocks out harmful solar radiation and reduce the Sun’s brightness to a safe and comfortable level. Ensure your eclipse eyewear is not damaged or scratched.

Filters and protective eyewear can be safely removed during the Totality. Only during the Totality is it safe to look directly at the Sun. These same rules apply to any equipment you may be using such as binoculars, telescopes, or cameras. Filters on during partial phases of the eclipse, and off during the Totality for better viewing.

The following resources can help you to get the most out of this incredible event:

How to View a Solar Eclipse Safely | Solar Eclipse Across America (aas.org)

Best Places to Watch The Eclipse In Indiana (visitindiana.com)

DHS: Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Home (in.gov)

2024 eclipse guide: Times, places, states and livestream (astronomy.com)