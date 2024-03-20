Vietnam War Veterans Day Gift Giveaway

Please join us March 29, in the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center Main Atrium between 10 am and 2pm, as we honor the service and sacrifice of our Vietnam War Veterans.

Vietnam War Veterans from around Indiana are invited to meet with other Veterans of the Vietnam era in an atmosphere of gratitude and respect.

Refreshments will be served and each Vietnam War era Veteran in attendance will receive a free gift and have an opportunity to speak to VA enrollment specialists.