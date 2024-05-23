August Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair at the Fair Join us for our August Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair at the Indiana State Fair. August 8-18! When: Fri. Aug 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 8:00 pm ET Where: Indiana State Fairgrounds, Booth TBD 1202 E. 38TH ST. INDIANAPOLIS, IN Get directions on Google Maps to Indiana State Fairgrounds, Booth TBD Cost: Free





The August Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair at the Fair is an opportunity for all Veterans to learn more about VA healthcare and compensation. Members from our specialty teams will be on site to showcase the various services we have in our healthcare network that Veterans may not know about. Services such as, Women’s Health, Mental Health, Prosthetics, and more. We will also have representatives on-site to answer your questions about VA Eligibility & Enrollment, PACT Act, Federal and State Benefits, Filing Claims, and MyHealtheVet. Toxic Exposure Screenings will also be available.

This is a one stop shop to learn more about your benefits, register for our many programs and services, file a claim, and talk to our knowledgeable staff. We are here to help you get what you need.