September Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair Join us for our Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Military Park in Downtown Indianapolis When: Sat. Sep 7, 2024, 12:30 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: Military Park 601 W New York St. Indianapolis, IN Get directions on Google Maps to Military Park Cost: Free





The September Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair will be in support of Suicide Prevention Month and will feature members of our Suicide Prevention Team.

This event also is an opportunity for all Veterans to enroll in VA healthcare and file for disabilities. Members from our specialty teams will be on site to showcase the various services we have in our healthcare network that Veterans may not know about. Services such as, Women’s Health, Mental Health, Prosthetics, and more.

This is a one stop shop to learn more about your benefits, register for our many programs and services, file a claim, and talk to our knowledgeable staff. We are here to help you get what you need.

No cost and no appointments needed.