Indianapolis Veterans Day Parade Join us Monday, November 11th for the Indianapolis Veterans Day Parade When: Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: 55 East Michigan Street Indianapolis, IN Cost: Free





Parade step-off is at noon and starts at Michigan & Pennsylvania Street. The route is south on Pennsylvania Avenue, West on New York Street, and then north on Meridian Street. The route is based around the Legion Mall and Indiana War Memorial.

Other VA events