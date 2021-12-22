Help Us Help You

Keep our Veterans healthy and connected during the pandemic.

Join us each month on ZoomGov the first Wednesday of the month from noon to 12:30 p.m. until Sept. 2022 for information on programs and services available through Veteran Health Indiana.

Jan. 5th, 2022 starts the New Year off with our first topic, "Intimate Partner Violence." Find out why Veterans are more vulnerable to "Intimate Partner Violence" and learn about the resources available to Veteran families.

Presenters for the "Intimate Partner Violence" ZoomGov program in January will be Liz Pitcher, the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator, from the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, with guest speaker Christie Pronzato, DNP, the Women Veteran Program Manager.

Topic: Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) Discussion

Time: Jan. 5th, 2022, 12:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join ZoomGov Meeting

https://tinyurl.com/yckkj5ns

Meeting ID: 161 643 6158

Passcode: 334966