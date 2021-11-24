Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Indiana health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Kendall Enzinger
Coordinator, Community Outreach Division
VA Indiana health care
Phone: 317-672-5560
Email: kendol.enzinger2@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Indiana health care homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care
Do you know a Veteran who is at risk at being homeless? Maybe they already are. VA is here to help. The phone number for the Homeless Team is 317-464-1408.
Your VA medical center has been closely working with the community to identify, monitor and refer any at risk Veteran – in Marion County this is called the Coordinated Entry System, a one-stop experience for homeless Veterans to communicate directly with community providers.
This is your starting point: Homeless Veterans Hotline, 877-424-3838.
You can also speak locally with HVAF at 317-951-0688 – (Adam or Kalisha); Intecare at 317-237-5773 (Annalyn or Troy); VOA at 317-686-9858 – (Monet); HIP at 317-957-2275 – (Amber).