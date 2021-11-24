Homeless Veteran care

Do you know a Veteran who is at risk at being homeless? Maybe they already are. VA is here to help. The phone number for the Homeless Team is 317-464-1408.

Your VA medical center has been closely working with the community to identify, monitor and refer any at risk Veteran – in Marion County this is called the Coordinated Entry System, a one-stop experience for homeless Veterans to communicate directly with community providers.

This is your starting point: Homeless Veterans Hotline, 877-424-3838.

You can also speak locally with HVAF at 317-951-0688 – (Adam or Kalisha); Intecare at 317-237-5773 (Annalyn or Troy); VOA at 317-686-9858 – (Monet); HIP at 317-957-2275 – (Amber).