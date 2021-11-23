Patient Advocates
The Patient Advocates at VA Indiana health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our Patient Advocates.
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Nadja Buskirk
Patient Advocate
VA Indiana health care
Phone: 317-988-2602
Katrina Leeks
Patient Advocate
VA Indiana health care
Phone: 317-988-2602
Pauletta Morris
Patient Advocate
VA Indiana health care
Phone: 317-988-2602
Sharolyn Ziegler
Patient Advocate
VA Indiana health care
Phone: 317-988-2602
Fallon James
Patient Advocate
VA Indiana health care
Phone: 317-988-2602
Chris Gentry
Patient Advocate
VA Indiana health care
Phone: 317-988-2602
Sandy Rolland
Patient Advocate
VA Indiana health care
Phone: 317-988-2602