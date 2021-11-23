 Skip to Content

Patient Advocates

The Patient Advocates at VA Indiana health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our Patient Advocates.

Care we provide at VA Indiana health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:

  • Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
  • Advocate for patient and family rights
  • Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
  • Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Learn more and connect with a patient advocate

Image of Nadja Buskirk

Nadja Buskirk

Patient Advocate

VA Indiana health care

Phone: 317-988-2602

Image of Katrina Leeks

Katrina Leeks

Patient Advocate

VA Indiana health care

Phone: 317-988-2602

Pauletta_Morris

Pauletta Morris

Patient Advocate

VA Indiana health care

Phone: 317-988-2602

Sharolyn_Ziegler

Sharolyn Ziegler

Patient Advocate

VA Indiana health care

Phone: 317-988-2602

Image of Fallon James

Fallon James

Patient Advocate

VA Indiana health care

Phone: 317-988-2602

Image of Chris Gentry

Chris Gentry

Patient Advocate

VA Indiana health care

Phone: 317-988-2602

Image of Sandy Rolland

Sandy Rolland

Patient Advocate

VA Indiana health care

Phone: 317-988-2602

Last updated: