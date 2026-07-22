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Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our VA Indiana health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

How do I talk to someone right now?

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:

You can also:

  • Call 911.
  • Go to the nearest emergency room.
  • Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
    Find your nearest VA medical center

Connect with a care coordinator

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

Fair-skinned woman with long dark hair standing in front of flags.

Ashley Maynard LCSW

Suicide Prevention Program Manager

VA Indiana health care

Phone:

Email: Ashley.maynard@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Indiana health care

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

We have a dedicated Suicide Prevention Program based on promoting public health strategies to prevent suicide. The Suicide Prevention Coordinator and a team of Suicide Prevention Case Managers provide enhanced case management and clinical support to Veterans who are struggling with suicidal behavior.

This individualized attention is provided in conjunction with designated VA clinics and mental health clinicians to help address the multi-layered needs of the Veteran experiencing an emotional crisis.

Other resources

  • VA resources to help Veterans in crisis, including warning signs and tips for talking to children about family members' crises.

  • VA Indiana Healthcare System provides excellent Veteran-focused mental heath care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Find out how to access depression health services through VA.

  • Learn how to access VA health services for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

  • The foundation provides mental health resources for people struggling with thoughts of suicide. They also offer supportive educational tools for concerned family, friends and peers.

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