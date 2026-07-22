Suicide prevention
If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our VA Indiana health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
Connect with a care coordinator
Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.
Ashley Maynard LCSW
Suicide Prevention Program Manager
VA Indiana health care
Phone:
Email: Ashley.maynard@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
We have a dedicated Suicide Prevention Program based on promoting public health strategies to prevent suicide. The Suicide Prevention Coordinator and a team of Suicide Prevention Case Managers provide enhanced case management and clinical support to Veterans who are struggling with suicidal behavior.
This individualized attention is provided in conjunction with designated VA clinics and mental health clinicians to help address the multi-layered needs of the Veteran experiencing an emotional crisis.