 Skip to Content

Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our VA Indiana health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with a care coordinator

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

Travis Field

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Indiana health care

Phone: 317-988-3213

Email: VHASPCIN-583INDSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Indiana health care

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

We have a dedicated Suicide Prevention Program based on promoting public health strategies to prevent suicide. The Suicide Prevention Coordinator and a team of Suicide Prevention Case Managers provide enhanced case management and clinical support to Veterans who are struggling with suicidal behavior.

This individualized attention is provided in conjunction with designated VA clinics and mental health clinicians to help address the multi-layered needs of the Veteran experiencing an emotional crisis.

Last updated: