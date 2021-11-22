Women Veteran care
VA Indiana health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Christie Pronzato
Women Veteran Health Program Manager
VA Indiana health care
Phone: 317-459-0521
Email: christie.pronzato@va.gov
Jennifer Fox
Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator
VA Indiana health care
Phone: 317-988-3449
Email: Jennifer.Fox2@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services