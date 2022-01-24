Campus map

Directions

From the north

Interstate 65 to West Street Exit (#114). Turn west (right) on 11th Street which becomes 10th Street. Follow 10th Street until you see the VA Medical Center on the left hand side of the road.

I-69 South to I-465, south to I-70, west to I-65 North to West Street Exit (#114). Turn west (right) on 11th Street which becomes 10th Street. Follow 10th Street until you see the VA Medical Center on the left hand side of the road.

From the south

I-65 to I-70, west on I-70 to West Street Exit (#79), north (right) on Missouri Street which turns to West Street. Follow West Street, which turns into Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street to 11th Street. Turn west (right) on 11th Street which becomes 10th Street. Follow 10th Street until you see the VA Medical Center on the left hand side of the road.

I-465 to I-65, north to I-70, west on I-70 to West Street Exit (#79), north (right) on Missouri Street which turns into West Street. Follow West Street, which turns into Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street to 11th Street. Turn west (right) on 11th Street which becomes 10th Street. Follow 10th Street until you see the VA Medical Center on the left hand side of the road.

From the west

I-70 east to West Street Exit (#79), north (left) on Missouri Street which turns into West Street. Follow West Street, which turns into Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street to 11th Street. Turn west (left) on 11th Street which becomes 10th Street. Follow 10th Street until you see the VA Medical Center on the left hand side of the road.

US-136 turn east (right) onto Crawfordsville Road, or take I-74 which becomes Crawfordsville Road. Follow Crawfordsville Road (Speedway) which becomes 16th Street. Follow 16th Street to Stadium Drive. Turn south (right) onto Stadium Drive. Follow Stadium Drive to 10th Street. Turn west (right) onto 10th Street. Follow 10th Street until you see the VA Medical Center on the left hand side of the road.

From the east

I-70 to I-65, north to West Street Exit (#114). Turn west (right) on 11th Street which becomes 10th Street. Follow 10th Street until you see the VA Medical Center on the left hand side of the road.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center

1481 West 10th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Intersection: West 10th Street and St. Margaret's Drive

Coordinates: 39°46'38.73"N 86°11'14.91"W