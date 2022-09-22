Drive-thru Clinic Available for Flu Vaccine for Indiana Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

September 22, 2022

Indianapolis , IN — Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever this year to minimize the risk of illness and possible hospitalization. Hand washing, face coverings, and social distancing are all important in eliminating infections.

Veteran Health Indiana is providing free flu shots to Veterans through a series of Drive-thru Flu Clinics or at scheduled patient appointments (such as for labs, primary care, nursing, specialty or behavioral health).

Drive Thru Flu Clinics are open from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and 12 to 2 p.m., at the schedule below. Bring your VA card and wear a short sleeve shirt on the following days:

Bloomington VA Clinic, 2100 South Liberty Drive, Suite B, Bloomington, IN 47403

Friday, October 28

Friday, November 18

Martinsville VA Clinic, 2200 John R. Wooden Drive, Martinsville, IN 46151

Friday, October 14

Shelbyville VA Clinic, 30 West Rampart Street, Shelbyville, IN 46176

Friday, September 30

Terre Haute VA Clinic, 5080 East Bill Farr Drive, Terre Haute, IN 47803

Friday, November 4

Wakeman VA Clinic, 3791 10th Street, Building 1010, Edinburgh, IN 46124

Friday, October 7

Lafayette VA Clinic, 940 Park East Boulevard, Lafayette, IN 47905

Friday, October 21

Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, 1481 West 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202

The flu vaccine is available at any scheduled outpatient appointment or Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the atrium of the medical center.

New Veteran patients should contact the VA’s Health Benefits Office at 1-877-222-8387 to enroll in VA healthcare or enroll on-line at www.va.gov/health-care.

Thank you for choosing VA for your health care needs.

For more information, contact

Public Affairs Officer Mark Turney

mark.turney@va.gov | cell 317-224-8133



Deputy Public Affairs Officer Angela Taylor

angela.taylor@va.gov | cell 317-987-9052