Drive-thru Clinic Available for Flu Vaccine for Indiana Veterans
September 22, 2022
Indianapolis , IN — Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever this year to minimize the risk of illness and possible hospitalization. Hand washing, face coverings, and social distancing are all important in eliminating infections.
Veteran Health Indiana is providing free flu shots to Veterans through a series of Drive-thru Flu Clinics or at scheduled patient appointments (such as for labs, primary care, nursing, specialty or behavioral health).
Drive Thru Flu Clinics are open from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and 12 to 2 p.m., at the schedule below. Bring your VA card and wear a short sleeve shirt on the following days:
Bloomington VA Clinic, 2100 South Liberty Drive, Suite B, Bloomington, IN 47403
Friday, October 28
Friday, November 18
Martinsville VA Clinic, 2200 John R. Wooden Drive, Martinsville, IN 46151
Friday, October 14
Shelbyville VA Clinic, 30 West Rampart Street, Shelbyville, IN 46176
Friday, September 30
Terre Haute VA Clinic, 5080 East Bill Farr Drive, Terre Haute, IN 47803
Friday, November 4
Wakeman VA Clinic, 3791 10th Street, Building 1010, Edinburgh, IN 46124
Friday, October 7
Lafayette VA Clinic, 940 Park East Boulevard, Lafayette, IN 47905
Friday, October 21
Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, 1481 West 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
The flu vaccine is available at any scheduled outpatient appointment or Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the atrium of the medical center.
New Veteran patients should contact the VA’s Health Benefits Office at 1-877-222-8387 to enroll in VA healthcare or enroll on-line at www.va.gov/health-care.
For more information, contact
Public Affairs Officer Mark Turney
mark.turney@va.gov | cell 317-224-8133
Deputy Public Affairs Officer Angela Taylor
angela.taylor@va.gov | cell 317-987-9052