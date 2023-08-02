PRESS RELEASE

August 2, 2023

Indianapolis , IN — Indianapolis VA Medical Center Receives 5 Stars CMS Quality Ratings

Indianapolis – Today the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis announced that it received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the first time CMS has included VA facilities in their annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.



The CMS uses 5 categories – mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care – to award a quality rating for each hospital. The more stars (out of 5), the better a hospital performed on the available quality measures.



Overall, 67% of VA hospitals included in the CMS annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings received either 4 or 5 stars, compared to only 41% of non-VA hospitals. These findings are the latest in a series of recent evaluations showing the effectiveness of VA health care compared to non-VA health care. VA hospitals outperformed non-VA hospitals on all 10 core patient satisfaction metrics in the recent Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Star Ratings, and a recent systematic review of more than 40 peer-reviewed studies found that VA health care is consistently as good as — or better than — non-VA health care.



“Our passion is to serve our Veterans with the best possible health care,” said Michael Hershman, Director of Veteran Health Indiana. “Our employees work hard and deserve the 5-star rating. We will continue to build and strengthen our health network as more Veterans file for benefits due to toxic exposure during their military careers.”



