PRESS RELEASE

December 12, 2021

Print

Indianapolis , IN — Veteran Health Indiana is holding a career fair for nurses. Registered Nurse - Ambulatory Surgery, PACT, Geriatrics, Inpatient Mental Health Licensed Practical Nurse - PACT, PRRTP, Geriatrics and Veteran’s Village Nursing Assistant - Inpatient Mental Health, Geriatrics and Veteran’s Village

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 12, 2021

VETERAN HEALTH INDIANA NURSING CAREER FAIR

INDIANAPOLIS – Veteran Health Indiana is holding a career fair for nurses.

AVAILABLE POSITIONS Registered Nurse - Ambulatory Surgery, PACT, Geriatrics, Inpatient Mental Health Licensed Practical Nurse - PACT, PRRTP, Geriatrics and Veteran’s Village Nursing Assistant - Inpatient Mental Health, Geriatrics and Veteran’s Village

BENEFITS Health plans that go into retirement, pension with social security supplement, matching 401K (TSP), life insurance, paid holidays and more.

All candidates must register online and send a resume by December 14 to receive consideration for the Nursing Career Fair on December16. Qualified candidates will be invited to an in-person interview during the Nursing Career Fair at the Indianapolis VA Medical Center on December 16.

ACCEPTING RESUMES THROUGH DECEMBER 14, 2021 Apply online: https://bit.ly/3rKRc5L

Send resume to: Indyvhajobs@va.gov

Indianapolis VA Medical Center 1481 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46202

Contact Mark Turney, mark.turney@va.gov, 317-224-8133 or Angela Taylor, angela.taylor@va.gov, 317-987-9052 with any questions