FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 12, 2021
VETERAN HEALTH INDIANA NURSING CAREER FAIR
INDIANAPOLIS – Veteran Health Indiana is holding a career fair for nurses.
AVAILABLE POSITIONS Registered Nurse - Ambulatory Surgery, PACT, Geriatrics, Inpatient Mental Health Licensed Practical Nurse - PACT, PRRTP, Geriatrics and Veteran’s Village Nursing Assistant - Inpatient Mental Health, Geriatrics and Veteran’s Village
BENEFITS Health plans that go into retirement, pension with social security supplement, matching 401K (TSP), life insurance, paid holidays and more.
All candidates must register online and send a resume by December 14 to receive consideration for the Nursing Career Fair on December16. Qualified candidates will be invited to an in-person interview during the Nursing Career Fair at the Indianapolis VA Medical Center on December 16.
ACCEPTING RESUMES THROUGH DECEMBER 14, 2021 Apply online: https://bit.ly/3rKRc5L
Send resume to: Indyvhajobs@va.gov
Indianapolis VA Medical Center 1481 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46202
Contact Mark Turney, mark.turney@va.gov, 317-224-8133 or Angela Taylor, angela.taylor@va.gov, 317-987-9052 with any questions