Veteran Health Indiana to Host Virtual Town Hall on PACT Act 2022

PRESS RELEASE

October 6, 2022

Indianapolis , IN — Veteran Health Indiana will host a Virtual Town Hall on Monday, October 17, at 6 p.m., to discuss with all Veterans the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, which was signed into law on August 10, 2022.

The new law expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances and it empowers VA to provide generations of Veterans – and their survivors – with the care and benefits they have earned.

Join us online at URL https://bit.ly/3fEGedX on October 17 for an overview of the PACT Act, how it will help VA serve Veterans, explaining the new and expanded health care and benefits options outlined in the law, and to answer any questions Veterans or their families may have.

To learn more about the PACT Act, visit www.va.gov/PACT.

The support of our colleagues in the media in providing this information to Veterans and the community is greatly appreciated.

For more information, contact Public Affairs Officer Mark Turney at mark.turney@va.gov | cell 317-224-8133 or Deputy Public Affairs Officer Angela Taylor at angela.taylor@va.gov | cell 317-987-9052.

