Veterans invited to free showing of the film “Patton”
PRESS RELEASE
August 25, 2022
Franklin , IN — Veteran Health Indiana is holding an outreach event at the Canary Creek Cinema in Franklin.
WHAT: Free showing of the film Patton
WHO: All U.S. Military Veterans
WHERE: Canary Creek Drive-in Movie, 870 Mallory Pkwy, Franklin, IN, 46131
WHEN: Saturday, September 17, Gates open at 6pm, Movie starts approximately 8pm
REGISTRATION: 317.988.3497 or online: https://bit.ly/3bfiZp0
Any U.S. military Veteran is welcome to attend and bring guests in one vehicle to
see a complimentary showing of the film Patton. Prior registration is required.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. giving Veterans time to talk to representatives from Veteran Benefits
Administration and Veteran Health Indiana. Veterans can start the application process and learn
about health care and other benefits they could be eligible for.
“It’s important for us to take the message out to Veterans’ communities. We are so happy Canary
Creek Cinemas is partnering with us to reach the Veteran population,” said Mark Turney, Public
Affairs Officer at Veteran Health Indiana.
For more information, contact:
Mark Turney
Public Affairs Officer
mark.turney@va.gov
317-224-8133