Veterans invited to free showing of the film “Patton”

August 25, 2022

Franklin , IN — Veteran Health Indiana is holding an outreach event at the Canary Creek Cinema in Franklin.

WHAT: Free showing of the film Patton

WHO: All U.S. Military Veterans

WHERE: Canary Creek Drive-in Movie, 870 Mallory Pkwy, Franklin, IN, 46131

WHEN: Saturday, September 17, Gates open at 6pm, Movie starts approximately 8pm

REGISTRATION: 317.988.3497 or online: https://bit.ly/3bfiZp0



Any U.S. military Veteran is welcome to attend and bring guests in one vehicle to

see a complimentary showing of the film Patton. Prior registration is required.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. giving Veterans time to talk to representatives from Veteran Benefits

Administration and Veteran Health Indiana. Veterans can start the application process and learn

about health care and other benefits they could be eligible for.

“It’s important for us to take the message out to Veterans’ communities. We are so happy Canary

Creek Cinemas is partnering with us to reach the Veteran population,” said Mark Turney, Public

Affairs Officer at Veteran Health Indiana.

For more information, contact:

Mark Turney

Public Affairs Officer

mark.turney@va.gov

317-224-8133