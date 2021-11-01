Operating status

 Skip to Content

VA Indiana health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

Richard L. Roudebush Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Normal services and hours
All Veteran patients are entering through the Atrium area and being screened prior to proceeding to their appointment. Strict visitor restrictions are in place.
Bloomington VA Clinic
Facility notice
For the continued health and safety of all, Bloomington VA Clinic patients are getting most of their health care via telehealth, phone appt., VA Video Connect, MyHealtheVet and other technologies during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Brownsburg VA Clinic
Facility notice
For the continued health and safety of all, Indy West VA Clinic patients are getting most of their health care via telehealth, phone appt., VA Video Connect, MyHealtheVet and other technologies during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Cold Spring Road VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Crane VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Indianapolis VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Indianapolis YMCA VA Clinic
Facility notice
VA health care is available by appointment only.
Lafayette VA Clinic
Facility notice
For the continued health and safety of all, West Lafayette VA Clinic patients are getting most of their health care via telehealth, phone appt., VA Video Connect, MyHealtheVet and other technologies during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Martinsville VA Clinic
Facility notice
For the continued health and safety of all, Martinsville VA Clinic patients are getting most of their health care via telehealth, phone appt., VA Video Connect, MyHealtheVet and other technologies during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Monroe County VA Clinic
Facility notice
For the continued health and safety of all, Bloomington VA Mental Health Clinic patients are getting most of their health care via telehealth, phone appt., VA Video Connect, MyHealtheVet and other technologies during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Shelbyville VA Clinic
Facility notice
For the continued health and safety of all, Shelbyville VA Clinic patients are getting most of their health care via telehealth, phone appt., VA Video Connect, MyHealtheVet and other technologies during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Terre Haute VA Clinic
Facility notice
For the continued health and safety of all, Terre Haute VA Clinic patients are getting most of their health care via telehealth, phone appt., VA Video Connect, MyHealtheVet and other technologies during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Vigo County VA Clinic
Facility notice
For the continued health and safety of all, Terre Haute Mental Health VA Clinic patients are getting most of their health care via telehealth, phone appt., VA Video Connect, MyHealtheVet and other technologies during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Wakeman VA Clinic
Facility notice
For the continued health and safety of all, Wakeman VA Clinic patients are getting most of their health care via telehealth, phone appt., VA Video Connect, MyHealtheVet and other technologies during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse: 317-988-1772 or 888-342-7602

Change your appointment: 317-554-0000 or 888-878-6889, select 2

Media inquiries: 317-988-2420

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 317-554-0000 or 888-878-6889

Pharmacy refill: 317-988-4398 or 888-878-6889

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care: 317-988-1772 or 888-342-7602

COVID 19 Call Center (for questions): 317-554-0000, select 9

COVID 19 Triage (for symptoms): 317-988-1772