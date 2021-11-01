Operating status
VA Indiana health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.
On this page
Facility operating statuses
- Richard L. Roudebush Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Normal services and hoursAll Veteran patients are entering through the Atrium area and being screened prior to proceeding to their appointment. Strict visitor restrictions are in place.
- Bloomington VA Clinic
Facility noticeFor the continued health and safety of all, Bloomington VA Clinic patients are getting most of their health care via telehealth, phone appt., VA Video Connect, MyHealtheVet and other technologies during this COVID-19 pandemic.
- Brownsburg VA Clinic
Facility noticeFor the continued health and safety of all, Indy West VA Clinic patients are getting most of their health care via telehealth, phone appt., VA Video Connect, MyHealtheVet and other technologies during this COVID-19 pandemic.
- Cold Spring Road VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Crane VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Indianapolis VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Indianapolis YMCA VA Clinic
Facility noticeVA health care is available by appointment only.
- Lafayette VA Clinic
Facility noticeFor the continued health and safety of all, West Lafayette VA Clinic patients are getting most of their health care via telehealth, phone appt., VA Video Connect, MyHealtheVet and other technologies during this COVID-19 pandemic.
- Martinsville VA Clinic
Facility noticeFor the continued health and safety of all, Martinsville VA Clinic patients are getting most of their health care via telehealth, phone appt., VA Video Connect, MyHealtheVet and other technologies during this COVID-19 pandemic.
- Monroe County VA Clinic
Facility noticeFor the continued health and safety of all, Bloomington VA Mental Health Clinic patients are getting most of their health care via telehealth, phone appt., VA Video Connect, MyHealtheVet and other technologies during this COVID-19 pandemic.
- Shelbyville VA Clinic
Facility noticeFor the continued health and safety of all, Shelbyville VA Clinic patients are getting most of their health care via telehealth, phone appt., VA Video Connect, MyHealtheVet and other technologies during this COVID-19 pandemic.
- Terre Haute VA Clinic
Facility noticeFor the continued health and safety of all, Terre Haute VA Clinic patients are getting most of their health care via telehealth, phone appt., VA Video Connect, MyHealtheVet and other technologies during this COVID-19 pandemic.
- Vigo County VA Clinic
Facility noticeFor the continued health and safety of all, Terre Haute Mental Health VA Clinic patients are getting most of their health care via telehealth, phone appt., VA Video Connect, MyHealtheVet and other technologies during this COVID-19 pandemic.
- Wakeman VA Clinic
Facility noticeFor the continued health and safety of all, Wakeman VA Clinic patients are getting most of their health care via telehealth, phone appt., VA Video Connect, MyHealtheVet and other technologies during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1
24-hour nurse: 317-988-1772 or 888-342-7602
Change your appointment: 317-554-0000 or 888-878-6889, select 2
Media inquiries: 317-988-2420
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 317-554-0000 or 888-878-6889
Pharmacy refill: 317-988-4398 or 888-878-6889
Staff locator: Not available
Telephone care: 317-988-1772 or 888-342-7602
COVID 19 Call Center (for questions): 317-554-0000, select 9
COVID 19 Triage (for symptoms): 317-988-1772