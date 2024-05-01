Cardiac Service

Why Choose VA?

The Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana has been rated as a 5-star hospital by the U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This is the highest rating possible and the only hospital to receive this rating in 2023 in the greater Indianapolis region.

The "Indy" VAMC began rebuilding its Cardiac Surgical program in 2022, along with numerous improvements in our heart services programming and physicians. Today, we are ranked as one of the best heart centers in the VA and deliver outcomes consistent with or better than other area hospitals that offer heart care.

We have combined highly skilled, world class physicians, innovations from university affiliates and research endeavors, along with a heartfelt focus on our Veterans, that you can FEEL when you encounter our team, regardless of location!

Visit our YouTube channel to watch some of our finest physicians and nursing staff. Listen as they update you on the state of our heart program and most importantly, hear directly from Veterans themselves who have used our Heart Center and speak of its excellence!