Cardiac Service

We are Indiana’s Veteran Cardiovascular Center of Excellence.

Veteran Health Indiana offers comprehensive Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery services, staffed by highly skilled physicians. 

Why Choose VA?

The Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana has been rated as a 5-star hospital by the U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This is the highest rating possible and the only hospital to receive this rating in 2023 in the greater Indianapolis region. 

The "Indy" VAMC began rebuilding its Cardiac Surgical program in 2022, along with numerous improvements in our heart services programming and physicians. Today, we are ranked as one of the best heart centers in the VA and deliver outcomes consistent with or better than other area hospitals that offer heart care. 

We have combined highly skilled, world class physicians, innovations from university affiliates and research endeavors, along with a heartfelt focus on our Veterans, that you can FEEL when you encounter our team, regardless of location!

Visit our YouTube channel to watch some of our finest physicians and nursing staff. Listen as they update you on the state of our heart program and most importantly, hear directly from Veterans themselves who have used our Heart Center and speak of its excellence!

Services and Procedures Offered

Cardiac Testing

Echocardiograms, heart monitors, stress tests, and TEEs

Diagnostic Cardiac Catheterizations

Elective and urgent PCIs (what are PCIs?)

Structural Heart Services

TAVR, Watchman Procedure, TEER, Mitral Clip, PFO closure

Permanent Pacemaker Placements and Upgrades

Cardiac Ablations

Clinical Care

heart failure, heart disease, atrial fibrillation and arrhythmias, valve disease, post-heart attack hospitalization, and more

Surgical Treatments

CABG (including all-arterial and combined valve procedures), valvular (AVR, MVR, TVR), arrythmia (MAZE, including Encompass and LAAO), aortic aneurysms, Bentall root replacements, and endovascular (TEVAR)

Meet Our Cardiac Team

Satish Kenchaiah MD, MPH

Chief of Cardiology/Director of Cardiovascular Imaging

VA Indiana health care

Email: Satish.Kenchaiah@va.gov

Contact Us

Reach out to one of our Consult Nurses, Mon-Fri, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., for information on our team of highly skilled providers. 

Naomi Goodwin, RN

317-499-5676

Jamie Decker, RN 

317-619-2517

