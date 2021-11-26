Crisis Prevention

This individualized attention is provided in conjunction with designated VA clinics and mental health clinicians to help address the multi-layered needs of the Veteran experiencing an emotional crisis. The Suicide Prevention Program also provides local crisis intervention and responds to Veteran referrals received from the Veterans Crisis Line.

The Veterans Crisis Line is a toll-free, confidential resource that connects Veterans in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) responders.

Veterans and their loved ones can call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1. They may also chat online at www.VeteransCrisisLine.net to receive free, confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, even if they are not registered with the Department of Veterans Affairs or enrolled in VA health care.

We also have a texting option. Text your information/message to 838255.