GI Procedures
Here you will find preparation instructions for your upcoming procedure, as well as helpful tips. Please make sure you speak with a nurse to let you know which instruction sheet to follow as it is imperative you follow the correct instructions. To reach a nurse please call 317-988-3818 option #2. If you need to cancel your procedure, please speak with a nurse first, we may be able to assist you so you may attend your procedure appointment.
Colonoscopy Bowel Prep Instructions
Please call 317-988-3818 to speak with a staff member to tell you which color bowel prep to view.
PINK: 1-Day Colyte
If you have any questions or if you wish to cancel/reschedule your appointment, please call GI at 317-988-3818 or toll-free at 1-888-878-6889, extension 83818.
Please follow these instructions. DO NOT use the instructions found in the bowel prep box.
Please read these instructions carefully and follow them all for a successful procedure.
Pre-Prep Check List, things you will need:
- Have the bowel prep medication.
- Have my primary care physician’s number to call only if taking diabetic medications, oral or insulin, or on prescribed blood thinners.
- Schedule a driver to take you to/from the VA – the procedure will take at least 4 hours.
- Have items listed on the Low Residue Diet, listed below.
- Stock up on clear liquids/sports drinks to drink the day before.
10 days before your procedure
Call your primary care physician to find out how to take any diabetic, or blood thinning medications during your colonoscopy preparation.
- Examples of Diabetes Medications include both Oral and or Insulin.
- Examples of Blood Thinners include, but are not limited to:
- Warfarin (Coumadin)
- Clopidogrel (Plavix)
- Enoxaparin (Lovenox)
- Prasugrel (Effient)
- Brilinta (Ticagrelor)
- Pradaxa (Dabigatran)
- Xarelto (Rivaroxaban)
- Eliquis (Apixaban)
Continue to take your prescribed Aspirin
5 days before procedure
STOP Metamucil or Citrucel or other bulk forming fiber agents!
STOP Iron supplements, including multivitamins with iron!
STOP Fish oil
STOP Eating high fiber foods! No raw fruits and vegetables, beans, corn, popcorn, whole grain bread or cereals (see low residue diet provided)!
STOP Red meats such as beef or pork! You may eat chicken, turkey and fish are fine.
The day before procedure you may only have clear liquids.
STOP Eating solid food of any type!
STOP Eating milk products such yogurt, ice cream, etc.!
STOP Eating or drinking anything red, blue or purple in color!
STOP Drinking alcoholic beverages!
Instructions for taking the Colyte prep
- From 10:00 am to 6:00pm drink 8 ounces of your favorite clear liquid every hour. Examples of clear liquids are Gatorade, fat free broth, colas, 7Up or Sprite, black coffee, tea, jello, apple or white grape juice).
- At 4:00 pm mix the Colyte powder with water up to the fill line and place in refrigerator.
- At 5:00 pm take the 2 bisacodyl tablets.
- From 6:00 to 8:00 pm drink 8 ounces of Colyte every 10 minutes, until half of solution is consumed. Place remaining half of Colyte in the refrigerator.
- From 9:00 – 11:00 pm drink 20 oz. of Gatorade or others sports drink.
The day of procedure, remember clear liquids only!
Instructions for finishing the Colyte Prep
- 5 hours before appointment: Drink 8 ounces of Colyte every 10 minutes until gone.
- Chew the 4 simethicone tablets provided after you finish the prep solution.
- Do Not drink anything else until after your procedure. You may take your essential morning medications with only a SIP of water no later than 2 hours before your procedure time.
- Do Not chew gum or have any hard candy.
Remember:
- Complete the prep 4 hours before appointment time.
- Take your prescribed blood pressure, heart, and or seizure medications as usual - unless advised otherwise by your primary care doctor (with only a sip of water).
- Make sure your ride is available to take you to the facility, and then bring you back home. Your driver must remain on hospital grounds during the entire time you are here.
TAN: 1-Day Regular MOVIPREP
If you have any questions or if you wish to cancel/reschedule your appointment, please call GI at 317-988-3818 or toll-free at 1-888-878-6889, extension 83818.
Please follow these instructions. DO NOT use the instructions found in the bowel prep box.
Please read these instructions carefully. Following them is important to have a successful procedure.
Pre-Prep Check List:
- Have the bowel prep medicine.
- Have my primary care physician’s number to call – only if taking diabetes medicines (oral or insulin) or on prescribed blood thinners.
- Schedule a driver to take you to the VA, stay until the procedure is done, then take you home – the procedure will take at least 4 hours.
- Have items listed on the enclosed Low Residue Diet.
- Stock up on clear liquids/sports drinks to drink the day before.
10 days before your procedure
Call your primary care physician to find out how to take any diabetic, or blood thinning medications during your colonoscopy preparation.
- Examples of Diabetes Medications include both Oral and or Insulin
- Examples of Blood Thinners include, but are not limited to:
- Warfarin (Coumadin)
- Clopidogrel (Plavix)
- Enoxaparin (Lovenox)
- Prasugrel (Effient)
- Brilinta (Ticagrelor)
- Pradaxa (Dabigatran)
- Xarelto (Rivaroxaban)
- Eliquis (Apixaban)
Continue to take your prescribed Aspirin
5 days before procedure
STOP Metamucil or Citrucel or other bulk forming fiber agents!
STOP Iron supplements, including multivitamins with iron!
STOP Fish oil!
STOP Eating high fiber foods! No raw fruits and vegetables, beans, corn, popcorn, whole grain bread or cereals (see low residue diet provided)!
STOP Red meats such as beef or pork! You may eat chicken, turkey and fish are fine.
The day before procedure you may only have clear liquids.
STOP Eating solid food of any type!
STOP Eating milk products such yogurt, ice cream, etc.!
STOP Eating or drinking anything red, blue or purple in color!
STOP Drinking alcoholic beverages!
Instructions to take the Colon Prep
- From 7:00 am to 5:00pm drink 8 ounces of a clear liquid every hour. (Gatorade, fat free broth, colas, 7Up Sprite, black coffee, tea, jello, apple or white grape juice.
- At 4:00 pm mix one of pouch A & one of pouch B of MOVIPREP in lukewarm water. Fill container to top line and refrigerate.
- At 6:00 pm drink 8 ounces, which equals 1 mark on container every 15 minutes until solution is gone. This should take about an hour.
- From7:00 pm to 9:00pm drink 16 ounces of Gatorade or sports drink.
- At 10:00 pm mix the second of pouch A & pouch B of prep in container with lukewarm water to the top line of container and put in refrigerator.
The day of procedure remember clear liquids only!
- 5 hours before appointment: Drink 8 ounces,1-line mark on bottle, of MOVIPREP every 15 minutes until gone.
- Chew the 4 Simethicone tablets provided after you finish the prep solution.
- Drink 16 ounces of Gatorade or other sports drink.
- Do not drink anything else until after your procedure – you may take your essential morning medicines with only a sip of water no later than 2 hours before your procedure time.
- Do not chew gum or have any hard candy
Remember:
- Complete the prep 4 hours before appointment time.
- Take your prescribed blood pressure, heart and/or seizure medicines as usual - unless advised otherwise by your primary care doctor (with only a sip of water)
- Make sure your ride is available to take you to the facility and bring you back. Your driver must remain on hospital grounds during the entire time you are here.
GREEN: 1-Day PLENVU
If you have any questions or if you wish to cancel or reschedule your appointment, please call GI at 317-988-3818 or toll-free at 1-888-878-6889, extension 83818.
Please follow these instructions. DO NOT use the instructions found in the bowel prep box.
Please read these instructions carefully. Following them is important to have a successful procedure.
Pre-Prep Check List, things you will need:
- The bowel prep medicine.
- My primary care physician’s number to call only if taking diabetes medicines, oral or insulin, or if on prescribed blood thinners.
- A driver to take you to the VA, stay until the procedure is done, then take you home. The procedure will take at least 4 hours.
- Items listed on the enclosed Low Residue Diet.
- Stock up on clear liquids, sports drinks to drink the day before.
10 days before your procedure
Call your primary care physician to find out how to take any diabetes, or blood thinning medicines while doing your prep for the colonoscopy.
- Examples of Diabetes Medicine include both Oral and or Insulin.
- Examples of Blood thinners include, but are not limited to:
- Warfarin (Coumadin)
- Clopidogrel (Plavix)
- Enoxaparin (Lovenox)
- Prasugrel (Effient)
- (Ticagrelor)
- Pradaxa (Dabigatran)
- Xarelto (Rivaroxaban)
- Eliquis
- (Apixaban)
Continue to take your prescribed Aspirin
5 days before procedure
STOP Metamucil or Citrucel or other bulk forming fiber agents!
STOP Iron supplements, including multivitamins with iron!
STOP Fish oil!
STOP Eating high fiber foods! No raw fruits and vegetables, beans, corn, popcorn, whole grain bread or
cereals (see low residue diet provided)!
STOP Red meats (such as beef, or pork) You may eat chicken, turkey and fish!
The day before the procedure clear liquid diet only!|
STOP Eating solid food of any type!
STOP Eating milk products (such as yogurt, ice cream, etc.)!
STOP Eating or drinking anything red, blue or purple in color!
STOP Drinking alcoholic beverages!
It is important to stay hydrated - try and drink 8 ounces of a clear liquid every hour. Examples of clear liquids are
Gatorade, fat free broth, colas, 7Up or Sprite, black coffee, tea, Jello, apple or white grape juice.
Instructions to take the PLENVU split prep
Step 1: At 5:00 p.m.
- Empty DOSE 1 (pouches A & B) into the mixing container that comes with your PLENVU.
- Add water to the “fill” line (about 16 oz.) & mix well to dissolve.
- Drink this solution over 30 minutes.
- Drink another 16 oz. of any clear fluids over the next 30 minutes.
Helpful hint: you may mix and refrigerate the prep up to 6 hours before drinking.
Step 2: 5 hours BEFORE your procedure.
- Empty DOSE 2 (pouches A & B) into the mixing container with 16 oz of water. Mix well to dissolve.
- Drink this solution over 30 minutes.
- Chew the 4 Simethicone tablets provided after you finish the prep solution.
- Drink another 16 oz. of any clear fluids over the next 30 minutes.
Do not drink anything else until after your procedure. you may take your essential morning medicines with only a sip of water no later than 2 hours before your procedure time.
Do not chew gum or have any hard candy.
Remember:
- Complete the prep 4 hours before appointment time
- Unless advised otherwise by your primary care doctor, take your prescribed blood pressure, heart and/or seizure medicines as usual with only a sip of water.
- Make sure your ride is available to take you to the facility and bring you back. Your driver must remain on hospital grounds during the entire time you are here.
GOLD: 2-Day Colyte
If you have any questions or if you wish to cancel/reschedule your appointment, please call GI at 317-988-3818 or toll-free at 1-888-878-6889, extension 83818.
Please follow these instructions. DO NOT use the instructions found in the bowel prep box.
Please read these instructions carefully and follow them all for a successful procedure.
Pre-Prep check list, things you will need:
- Have the bowel prep medication.
- Have my primary care physician’s number to call only if taking diabetic medications, oral or insulin, or on prescribed blood thinners.
- Schedule a driver to take you to the VA, stay until the procedure is done, then take you home. The procedure will take at least 4 hours.
- Have items listed on the Low Residue Diet, listed below.
- Stock up on clear liquids/sports drinks to drink the day before.
10 days before your procedure you should:
Call your primary care physician to find out how to take any diabetic, or blood thinning medications during your colonoscopy preparation:
- Diabetic Medications (ORAL and / or INSULIN)
- Blood Thinners include, but not limited to:
- Warfarin (Coumadin)
- Clopidogrel (Plavix)
- Enoxaparin (Lovenox)
- Prasugrel (Effient)
- Brilinta (Ticagrelor)
- Pradaxa (Dabigatran)
- Xarelto (Rivaroxaban)
- Eliquis (Apixaban)
Continue to take your prescribed Aspirin
9 days before procedure days before procedure
STOP Metamucil or Citrucel or other bulk forming fiber agents!
STOP Iron supplements, including multivitamins with iron!
STOP Fish oil!
STOP Eating high fiber foods! No raw fruits and vegetables, beans, corn, popcorn, whole grain bread or cereals (see low residue diet below)!
STOP Red meats such as beef or pork! You may eat chicken, turkey and fish.
7 Days before your procedure
Start taking Miralax, 1 capful 2 times a day.
2 days before your procedure you may only have clear liquids and you also:
STOP Eating solid food of any type.
STOP Eating milk products (such as yogurt, ice cream, etc.).
STOP Eating or drinking anything red, blue or purple in color.
STOP Drinking alcoholic beverages.
Instructions for taking the Colyte prep
- From 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. drink 8 ounces of your favorite clear liquid every hour. Examples of clear liquids are Gatorade, fat free broth, colas, 7Up or Sprite, black coffee, tea, jello, apple or white grape juice).
- At 4:00 p.m. mix the Colyte powder with water up to the fill line and place in refrigerator.
- At 5:00 p.m. take the 2 bisacodyl tablets.
- From 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. drink 8 ounces of Colyte every 10 minutes, until half of solution is consumed. Place remaining half of Colyte in the refrigerator.
- From 9:00 – 11:00 p.m. drink 20 oz. of Gatorade or others sports drink.
The day before procedure you may on have clean liquids
Instructions for taking the Colyte prep
- From 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. drink 8 ounces of your favorite clear liquid every hour. Examples of clear liquids are Gatorade, fat free broth, colas, 7Up or Sprite, black coffee, tea, jello, apple or white grape juice.
- At 4:00 p.m. mix the Colyte powder with water up to the fill line and place in refrigerator.
- At 5:00 p.m. take the 2 bisacodyl tablets.
- From 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. drink 8 ounces of Colyte every 10 minutes, until half of solution is consumed. Place remaining half of Colyte in the refrigerator.
- From 9:00 – 11:00 p.m. drink 20 oz. of Gatorade or others sports drink.
The day of procedure, remember clear liquids only!
Instructions for finishing the Colyte Prep
- 5 hours before appointment: Drink 8 ounces of Colyte every 10 minutes until gone.
- Chew the 4 simethicone tablets provided after you finish the prep solution.
- Do Not drink anything else until after your procedure. You may take your essential morning medications with only a SIP of water no later than 2 hours before your procedure time.
- Do Not chew gum or have any hard candy.
Remember:
- Complete the prep 4 hours before appointment time.
- Take your prescribed blood pressure, heart, and or seizure medications as usual - unless advised otherwise by your primary care doctor (with only a sip of water).
- Make sure your ride is available to take you to the facility, and then bring you back home. Your driver must remain on hospital grounds during the entire time you are here.
ORANGE: 1-Day Miralax
If you have any questions or if you wish to cancel/reschedule your appointment, please call GI at 317-988-3818 or toll-free at 1-888-878-6889, extension 83818.
Please follow these instructions. DO NOT use the instructions found in the bowel prep box.
Please read these instructions carefully and follow them all for a successful procedure.
Pre-Prep check list, things you will need:
- Have the bowel prep medication.
- Have my primary care physician’s number to call only if taking diabetic medications, oral or insulin, or on prescribed blood thinners.
- Schedule a driver to take you to the VA, stay until the procedure is done, then take you home. The procedure will take at least 4 hours.
- Have items listed on the Low Residue Diet, listed below.
- Stock up on clear liquids/sports drinks to drink the day before.
10 days before your procedure you should:
Call your primary care physician to find out how to take any diabetic, or blood thinning medications during your colonoscopy preparation:
- Diabetic Medications (ORAL and / or INSULIN)
- Blood Thinners include, but not limited to:
- Warfarin (Coumadin)
- Clopidogrel (Plavix)
- Enoxaparin (Lovenox)
- Prasugrel (Effient)
- Brilinta (Ticagrelor)
- Pradaxa (Dabigatran)
- Xarelto (Rivaroxaban)
- Eliquis (Apixaban)
Continue to take your prescribed Aspirin
5 days before procedure days before procedure
STOP Metamucil or Citrucel or other bulk forming fiber agents!
STOP Iron supplements, including multivitamins with iron!
STOP Fish oil!
STOP Eating high fiber foods! No raw fruits and vegetables, beans, corn, popcorn, whole grain bread or cereals (see low residue diet below)!
STOP Red meats such as beef or pork! You may eat chicken, turkey and fish.
The day before your procedure you may only have clear liquids and you must also:
STOP Eating solid food of any type.
STOP Eating milk products (such as yogurt, ice cream, etc.).
STOP Eating or drinking anything red, blue or purple in color.
STOP Drinking alcoholic beverages.
Instructions for taking the Miralax prep
- From 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. drink 8 ounces of your favorite clear liquid every hour. Examples of clear liquids are Gatorade, fat free broth, colas, 7Up or Sprite, black coffee, tea, jello, apple or white grape juice).
- At 4:00 p.m. mix one full (255 gram) bottle of Miralax into 64 ounces of Gatorade or water and refrigerate.
- At 5:00 p.m. take the 2 bisacodyl tablets.
- From 6:00pm to 8:00 pm drink 8 oz. of Miralax solution every 15 minutes until half of the prep is gone. This should take about an hour.
- From 9:00 – 11:00 p.m. drink 20 oz. of Gatorade or others sports drink.
The day before procedure you may on have clean liquids
Instructions for finishing the Mirlax Prep
- 5 hours before appointment: Drink the second half of the Mirlax prep every 15 minutes until gone. Please complete within 1 hour.
- Chew the 4 simethicone tablets provided after you finish the prep solution.
Remember:
- Do Not drink anything else until after your procedure.
- You may take your essential morning medications with only a SIP of water no later than 2 hours before your procedure time.
- Do Not chew gum or have any hard candy.
PURPLE: 2-Day Colyte
If you have any questions or if you wish to cancel/reschedule your appointment, please call GI at 317-988-3818 or toll-free at 1-888-878-6889, extension 83818.
Please follow these instructions. DO NOT use the instructions found in the bowel prep box.
Please read these instructions carefully and follow them all for a successful procedure.
Pre-Prep check list, things you will need:
- Have the bowel prep medication.
- Have my primary care physician’s number to call only if taking diabetic medications, oral or insulin, or on prescribed blood thinners.
- Schedule a driver to take you to the VA, stay until the procedure is done, then take you home. The procedure will take at least 4 hours.
- Have items listed on the Low Residue Diet, listed below.
- Stock up on clear liquids/sports drinks to drink the day before.
10 days before your procedure you should:
Call your primary care physician to find out how to take any diabetic, or blood thinning medications during your colonoscopy preparation:
- Diabetic Medications (ORAL and / or INSULIN)
- Blood Thinners include, but not limited to:
- Warfarin (Coumadin)
- Clopidogrel (Plavix)
- Enoxaparin (Lovenox)
- Prasugrel (Effient)
- Brilinta (Ticagrelor)
- Pradaxa (Dabigatran)
- Xarelto (Rivaroxaban)
- Eliquis (Apixaban)
Continue to take your prescribed Aspirin
5 days before your procedure
STOP Metamucil or Citrucel or other bulk forming fiber agents!
STOP Iron supplements, including multivitamins with iron!
STOP Fish oil!
STOP Eating high fiber foods! No raw fruits and vegetables, beans, corn, popcorn, whole grain bread or cereals (see low residue diet below)!
STOP Red meats such as beef or pork! You may eat chicken, turkey and fish.
2 days before your procedure you may only have clear liquids and you also:
STOP Eating solid food of any type.
STOP Eating milk products (such as yogurt, ice cream, etc.).
STOP Eating or drinking anything red, blue or purple in color.
STOP Drinking alcoholic beverages.
Instructions for taking the Colyte prep
- From 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. drink 8 ounces of your favorite clear liquid every hour. Examples of clear liquids are Gatorade, fat free broth, colas, 7Up or Sprite, black coffee, tea, jello, apple or white grape juice).
- At 4:00 p.m. mix the Colyte powder with water up to the fill line and place in refrigerator.
- At 5:00 p.m. take the 2 bisacodyl tablets.
- From 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. drink 8 ounces of Colyte every 10 minutes, until half of solution is consumed. Place remaining half of Colyte in the refrigerator.
- From 9:00 – 11:00 p.m. drink 20 oz. of Gatorade or others sports drink.
The day before procedure you may on have clean liquids
Instructions for taking the Colyte prep
- From 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. drink 8 ounces of your favorite clear liquid every hour. Examples of clear liquids are Gatorade, fat free broth, colas, 7Up or Sprite, black coffee, tea, jello, apple or white grape juice.
- At 4:00 p.m. mix the Colyte powder with water up to the fill line and place in refrigerator.
- At 5:00 p.m. take the 2 bisacodyl tablets.
- From 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. drink 8 ounces of Colyte every 10 minutes, until half of solution is consumed. Place remaining half of Colyte in the refrigerator.
- From 9:00 – 11:00 p.m. drink 20 oz. of Gatorade or others sports drink.
The day of procedure, remember clear liquids only!
Instructions for finishing the Colyte Prep
- 5 hours before appointment: Drink 8 ounces of Colyte every 10 minutes until gone.
- Chew the 4 simethicone tablets provided after you finish the prep solution.
- Do Not drink anything else until after your procedure. You may take your essential morning medications with only a SIP of water no later than 2 hours before your procedure time.
- Do Not chew gum or have any hard candy.
Remember:
- Complete the prep 4 hours before appointment time.
- Take your prescribed blood pressure, heart, and or seizure medications as usual - unless advised otherwise by your primary care doctor (with only a sip of water).
- Make sure your ride is available to take you to the facility, and then bring you back home. Your driver must remain on hospital grounds during the entire time you are here.
BLUE: 2-Day PLENVU
If you have any questions or if you wish to cancel or reschedule your appointment, please call GI at 317-988-3818 or toll-free at 1-888-878-6889, extension 83818.
Please follow these instructions. DO NOT use the instructions found in the bowel prep box.
Please read these instructions carefully. Following them is important to have a successful procedure.
Pre-Prep Check List, things you will need:
- The bowel prep medicine.
- My primary care physician’s number to call only if taking diabetes medicines, oral or insulin, or if on prescribed blood thinners.
- A driver to take you to the VA, stay until the procedure is done, then take you home. The procedure will take at least 4 hours.
- Items listed on the enclosed Low Residue Diet.
- Stock up on clear liquids, sports drinks to drink the day before.
10 days before your procedure
Call your primary care physician to find out how to take any diabetes, or blood thinning medicines while doing your prep for the colonoscopy.
- Examples of Diabetes Medicine include both Oral and or Insulin.
- Examples of Blood thinners include, but are not limited to:
- Warfarin (Coumadin)
- Clopidogrel (Plavix)
- Enoxaparin (Lovenox)
- Prasugrel (Effient)
- (Ticagrelor)
- Pradaxa (Dabigatran)
- Xarelto (Rivaroxaban)
- Eliquis
- (Apixaban)
Continue to take your prescribed Aspirin
5 days before procedure
STOP Metamucil or Citrucel or other bulk forming fiber agents!
STOP Iron supplements, including multivitamins with iron!
STOP Fish oil!
STOP Eating high fiber foods! No raw fruits and vegetables, beans, corn, popcorn, whole grain bread or
cereals (see low residue diet provided)!
STOP Red meats (such as beef, or pork) You may eat chicken, turkey and fish!
2 days before the procedure clear liquid diet only!|
STOP Eating solid food of any type!
STOP Eating milk products (such as yogurt, ice cream, etc.)!
STOP Eating or drinking anything red, blue or purple in color!
STOP Drinking alcoholic beverages!
It is important to stay hydrated - try and drink 8 ounces of a clear liquid every hour. Examples of clear liquids are
Gatorade, fat free broth, colas, 7Up or Sprite, black coffee, tea, Jello, apple or white grape juice.
Instructions to take the PLENVU split prep
(You will have two boxes of PLENVU for your 2-day Prep)
Step 1: At 5:00 p.m.
- Open the first box of PLENVU prep
- Empty DOSE 1 (pouches A & B) into the mixing container that comes with your PLENVU.
- Add water to the “fill” line (about 16 oz.) & mix well to dissolve.
- Drink this solution over 30 minutes.
- Drink another 16 oz. of any clear fluids over the next 30 minutes.
Helpful hint: you may mix and refrigerate the prep up to 6 hours before drinking.
Step 2: At 7:00 p.m..
- Empty DOSE 2 (pouches A & B) into the mixing container with 16 oz. of water. Mix well to dissolve.
- Drink this solution over 30 minutes.
- Chew the 4 Simethicone tablets provided after you finish the prep solution.
- Drink another 16 oz. of any clear fluids over the next 30 minutes.
1 day before procedure Continue to drink clear liquids all day
Step 1: At 5:00 p.m.
- Open the second box of PLENVU prep
- Empty DOSE 1 into the mixing container that comes with your PLENVU.
- Add water to the “fill” line (about 16 oz.) & mix well to dissolve.
- Drink this solution over 30 minutes.
- Drink another 16 oz. of any clear fluids over the next 30 minutes.
- Continue to drink clear liquids all day
The day of your procedure: Remember- Clear liquids only
Step 1: 5 hours BEFORE your procedure you should:
- Empty DOSE 2 (pouches A & B) into the mixing container with 16 oz. of water , mix well to dissolve.
- Drink this solution over 30 minutes.
- Chew the 4 Simethicone tablets provided after you finish the prep solution.
- Drink another 16 oz. of any clear fluids over the next 30 minutes.
- Do not drink anything else until after your procedure.
- You may take your essential morning medications with only a sip of water no later than 2 hours before your procedure time.
- Do not chew gum or have any hard candy.
Remember:
- Complete the prep 4 hours before appointment time
- Unless advised otherwise by your primary care doctor, take your prescribed blood pressure, heart and/or seizure medicines as usual with only a sip of water.
- Make sure your ride is available to take you to the facility and bring you back. Your driver must remain on hospital grounds during the entire time you are here.
TEAL: 2-Day Regular MOVIPREP
If you have any questions or if you wish to cancel/reschedule your appointment, please call GI at 317-988-3818 or toll-free at 1-888-878-6889, extension 83818.
Please follow these instructions. DO NOT use the instructions found in the bowel prep box.
Please read these instructions carefully. Following them is important to have a successful procedure.
Pre-Prep Check List:
- Have the bowel prep medicine.
- Have my primary care physician’s number to call – only if taking diabetes medicines (oral or insulin) or on prescribed blood thinners.
- Schedule a driver to take you to the VA, stay until the procedure is done, then take you home – the procedure will take at least 4 hours.
- Have items listed on the enclosed Low Residue Diet.
- Stock up on clear liquids/sports drinks to drink the day before.
10 days before your procedure
Call your primary care physician to find out how to take any diabetic, or blood thinning medications during your colonoscopy preparation.
- Examples of Diabetes Medications include both Oral and or Insulin
- Examples of Blood Thinners include, but are not limited to:
- Warfarin (Coumadin)
- Clopidogrel (Plavix)
- Enoxaparin (Lovenox)
- Prasugrel (Effient)
- Brilinta (Ticagrelor)
- Pradaxa (Dabigatran)
- Xarelto (Rivaroxaban)
- Eliquis (Apixaban)
Continue to take your prescribed Aspirin
5 days before procedure
STOP Metamucil or Citrucel or other bulk forming fiber agents!
STOP Iron supplements, including multivitamins with iron!
STOP Fish oil!
STOP Eating high fiber foods! No raw fruits and vegetables, beans, corn, popcorn, whole grain bread or cereals (see low residue diet provided)!
STOP Red meats such as beef or pork! You may eat chicken, turkey and fish are fine.
2 days before procedure you may only have clear liquids.
STOP Eating solid food of any type!
STOP Eating milk products such yogurt, ice cream, etc.!
STOP Eating or drinking anything red, blue or purple in color!
STOP Drinking alcoholic beverages!
Instructions to take the Colon Prep
- From 7:00 am to 5:00pm drink 8 ounces of a clear liquid every hour. (Gatorade, fat free broth, colas, 7Up Sprite, black coffee, tea, jello, apple or white grape juice.
- At 4:00 pm mix one of pouch A and one of pouch B of MOVIPREP from each box into 2 disposable containers with lukewarm water. Fill both containers to the top line and refrigerate.
- At 6:00 pm drink 8 ounces, which equals 1 mark on container every 15 minutes until solution is gone. Chew the 4 Simethicone tablets provided after you finish the prep solution.
- 9:00pm drink 16 ounces of Gatorade or sports drink.
The day before your procedure remember clear liquid diet only
STOP Eating solid food of any type!
STOP Eating milk products such yogurt, ice cream, etc.!
STOP Eating or drinking anything red, blue or purple in color!
STOP Drinking alcoholic beverages!
It is important to stay hydrated, so try and drink 8 ounces of a clear liquid every hour. Gatorade, fat free broth, colas, 7Up or Sprite, black coffee, tea, jello, apple or white grape juice.
Instructions to take the colon Prep
- From 7:00 am to 5:00pm drink 8 ounces of a clear liquid every hour. (Gatorade, fat free broth, colas, 7Up or Sprite, black coffee, tea, jello, apple or white grape juice.
- At 4:00 pm mix one of pouch A and one of pouch B of MOVIPREP in lukewarm water. Fill container to top line and refrigerate.
- At 6:00 pm drink 8 ounces, which equals 1 mark on container every 15 minutes until solution is gone. This should take about an hour.
- From7:00 pm to 9:00pm drink 16 ounces of Gatorade or sports drink.
- At 10:00 pm mix the second of pouch A and pouch B of prep in container with lukewarm water to the top line of container and put in refrigerator.
The day of procedure remember clear liquids only!
- 5 hours before appointment: Drink 8 ounces,1-line mark on bottle, of MOVIPREP every 15 minutes until gone.
- Chew the 4 Simethicone tablets provided after you finish the prep solution.
- Drink 16 ounces of Gatorade or other sports drink.
- Do not drink anything else until after your procedure – you may take your essential morning medicines with only a sip of water no later than 2 hours before your procedure time.
- Do not chew gum or have any hard candy
Remember:
- Complete the prep 4 hours before appointment time.
- Take your prescribed blood pressure, heart and/or seizure medicines as usual - unless advised otherwise by your primary care doctor (with only a sip of water)
- Make sure your ride is available to take you to the facility and bring you back. Your driver must remain on hospital grounds during the entire time you are here.
YELLOW: 2-Day Miralax
If you have any questions or if you wish to cancel/reschedule your appointment, please call GI at 317-988-3818 or toll-free at 1-888-878-6889, extension 83818.
Please follow these instructions. DO NOT use the instructions found in the bowel prep box.
Please read these instructions carefully and follow them all for a successful procedure.
Pre-Prep check list, things you will need:
- Have the bowel prep medication.
- Have my primary care physician’s number to call only if taking diabetic medications, oral or insulin, or on prescribed blood thinners.
- Schedule a driver to take you to the VA, stay until the procedure is done, then take you home. The procedure will take at least 4 hours.
- Have items listed on the Low Residue Diet, listed below.
- Stock up on clear liquids/sports drinks to drink the day before.
10 days before your procedure you should:
Call your primary care physician to find out how to take any diabetic, or blood thinning medications during your colonoscopy preparation:
- Diabetic Medications (ORAL and / or INSULIN)
- Blood Thinners include, but not limited to:
- Warfarin (Coumadin)
- Clopidogrel (Plavix)
- Enoxaparin (Lovenox)
- Prasugrel (Effient)
- Brilinta (Ticagrelor)
- Pradaxa (Dabigatran)
- Xarelto (Rivaroxaban)
- Eliquis (Apixaban)
Continue to take your prescribed Aspirin
5 days before procedure days before procedure
STOP Metamucil or Citrucel or other bulk forming fiber agents!
STOP Iron supplements, including multivitamins with iron!
STOP Fish oil!
STOP Eating high fiber foods! No raw fruits and vegetables, beans, corn, popcorn, whole grain bread or cereals (see low residue diet below)!
STOP Red meats such as beef or pork! You may eat chicken, turkey and fish.
2 days before your procedure you may only have clear liquids and you must also:
STOP Eating solid food of any type.
STOP Eating milk products (such as yogurt, ice cream, etc.).
STOP Eating or drinking anything red, blue or purple in color.
STOP Drinking alcoholic beverages.
Instructions for taking the Miralax prep
- From 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. drink 8 ounces of your favorite clear liquid every hour. Examples of clear liquids are Gatorade, fat free broth, colas, 7Up or Sprite, black coffee, tea, jello, apple or white grape juice).
- At 4:00 p.m. mix one full (255 gram) bottle of Miralax into 64 ounces of Gatorade or water and refrigerate.
- At 5:00 p.m. take the 2 bisacodyl tablets.
- From 6:00pm to 8:00 pm drink 8 oz. of Miralax solution every 15 minutes until half of the prep is gone. This should take about an hour.
- From 9:00 – 11:00 p.m. drink 20 oz. of Gatorade or others sports drink.
The day before procedure you may on have clean liquids
Instructions for taking the Miralax prep
- From 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. drink 8 ounces of your favorite clear liquid every hour. Examples of clear liquids are Gatorade, fat free broth, colas, 7Up or Sprite, black coffee, tea, jello, apple or white grape juice).
- At 4:00 p.m. mix one full (255 gram) bottle of Miralax into 64 ounces of Gatorade or water and refrigerate.
- At 5:00 p.m. take the 2 bisacodyl tablets.
- From 6:00pm to 8:00 pm drink 8 oz. of Miralax solution every 15 minutes until half of the prep is gone. This should take about an hour.
- From 9:00 – 11:00 p.m. drink 20 oz. of Gatorade or others sports drink.
The day of procedure, remember clear liquids only
Instructions for finishing the Mirlax Prep
- 5 hours before appointment: Drink the second half of the Mirlax prep every 15 minutes until gone. Please complete within 1 hour.
- Chew the 4 simethicone tablets provided after you finish the prep solution.
Remember:
- Do Not drink anything else until after your procedure.
- You may take your essential morning medications with only a SIP of water no later than 2 hours before your procedure time.
- Do Not chew gum or have any hard candy.
Additional Information
Tips and Tricks
Your Guide to a Successful Colonoscopy
- It is vital to read all information in the packet right now. There are things you will need to do 7 days before your appointment time.
- Please show up for your appointment. We can not fill your appointment slot if you cancel/do not show up. If you cancel/no show less than 7 days before your appointment, you will be required to attend a prep class.
- If you are having transportation issues, do not cancel, please call 317-988-3818 and speak to a nurse, we may be able to help you.
Tips & Tricks When Drinking Bowel Prep
-
Make sure colonoscopy prep is very cold before drinking; this makes it much easier to drink.
-
Add a Crystal Light packet or a few drops of Mio to a glass of prep. This will also improve taste. Do not add to whole container of prep in case you do not like the flavor.
-
Try drinking through a straw, it may be easier to tolerate.
-
Finish the entire prep. Even if you are having liquid stool, it is important to drink all prep to make sure all stool is out of the colon. The liquid from your colon should be yellow clear.
-
Although rare, some may have nausea. If so, take a 30-minute break, rinse out your mouth or brush teeth, and then resume drinking prep.
Diet Instructions
Low Fiber Diet Information
- Do not eat raw vegetables or fruits with seeds or skins. You can eat steamed or canned fruits and veggies.
- No red meat or pork.
- No whole wheat grains. An example of wheat grains is whole wheat breakfast cereal.
Examples of Low Fiber Meals
Breakfast options include:
- Coffee, milk, no pulp fruit juice
- Eggs (hard boiled, scrambled, or over easy)
- White bread, biscuits, cream of wheat, pancakes, or waffles all made from white refined flour, and not whole grains.
- Cold cereals with less than 1 gram of fiber per serving
- Turkey bacon
Lunch options include:
- Canned or overcooked vegetables. You should be able to smash them with a fork.
- Tender meats such as turkey, chicken, or fish. No red meat or pork.
- Yogurt, pudding, ice cream, cheeses, butter, or margarine
- White or instant potatoes. No Skins on potatoes, gravy with potatoes is ok.
Clear Liquid Diet Information
A liquid is considered "clear" if you can read something through it.
(see PDF below for examples)
Liquids okay to drink include:
- Pop
- BLACK coffee (no cream or milk)
- Hot or cold tea
- Apple juice
- Gatorade
- Broth (do not strain soups)
- White grape Juice
- Jello (NO red, blue or purple jello)
Liquids NOT okay to drink include:
- Milkshakes
- Orange juice
- Pineapple juice
- Coffee with cream or mike
- Milk
- Dairy drinks
Low-Residue/Low-Fiber Diet
A low-residue/low-fiber diet is for people who need to rest their intestinal tract. A low-residue/low-fiber diet limits the amount of food waste that moves through the large intestine.
Foods that are generally allowed on a low residue/low fiber diet include:
- White bread, biscuits, rolls, white rice & plain white pasta (no whole
- grains).
- Refined hot cereals, such as Cream of Wheat, (cold cereals with less than
- 1 gram of fiber per serving).
- Pancakes or waffles made from white refined flour.
- Some canned or over cooked vegetables (green beans, carrots).
- Canned fruits without skins or seeds (no berries).
- Fruit and vegetable juice with no pulp, fruit-flavored drinks, and flavored
- waters.
- Tender meats; turkey, chicken & fish, (no red meats or pork).
- Milk and foods made from milk — such as yogurt, pudding, ice cream,
- cheeses.
- Butter, margarine, oils and salad dressings without seeds.
- Eggs: hard boiled, scrambled & over easy.
- White potatoes – NO SKINS (gravy is OK); Instant potatoes.
You should avoid:
- Whole-wheat or whole-grain breads, cereals and pasta.
- Brown or wild rice and other whole grains, such as oats, barley and
- quinoa.
- Dried fruits and prune juice.
- Raw fruit, including those with seeds, skin or membranes, such as berries.
- Raw or undercooked vegetables.
- NO beans, peas or lentils, broccoli or cauliflower.
- Seeds and nuts and foods containing them, including peanut butter and
- other nut butters.
- Coconut.
- NO CORN or Popcorn 2 weeks before the procedure.
Clear Liquid Diet
A clear liquid diet consists of clear liquids — such as water, broth and plain gelatin — that are easily digested and leave no undigested residue in your intestinal tract. The purpose of a clear liquid diet is mainly to provide rest to your gastrointestinal tract prior to a test or procedure such as colonoscopy.
Foods suggested for a clear liquid diet
- Water & flavored water.
- Tea and black coffee (sugar is OK – no milk or creamers).
- Clear, light colored juices such as apple, white grape, lemonade without pulp.
- Clear broth including chicken, beef, or vegetable (bouillon cubes).
- Soda—Sprite, Pepsi, Ginger Ale.
- Sports drinks such as Gatorade and Propel (light colors only).
- Popsicles without fruit or cream.
- Jell-O or other gelatin without fruit.
DO NOT drink or eat RED, BLUE or PURPLE clear liquids
Foods to AVOID on a clear liquid diet
- NO alcoholic beverages.
- NO milk or milk products.
- Smoothies.
- Milkshakes or nutritional drinks.
- Juices with pulp: orange juice, grapefruit juice, tomato juice, pineapple juice.
- Soup (other than clear broth) DO NOT STRAIN SOUP and DRINK LIQUID—NOT CLEAR LIQUID.
GI Procedures Support Staff
Jane Doe PhD
Staff Profile Place Holder Director
VA Indiana health care
Phone: 555-555-5555
Email: jane.doe.01@va.gov
John Doe MD
Assistant Director of Placeholder Staff Profiles
VA Indiana health care
Phone: 555-555-5555
Email: John.Doe.01@va.gov
Document Library
Download PDF versions of all Colonoscopy Instructions, information, and tips.