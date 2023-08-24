GI Procedures

If you have any questions or if you wish to cancel/reschedule your appointment, please call GI at 317-988-3818 or toll-free at 1-888-878-6889, extension 83818.



Please follow these instructions. DO NOT use the instructions found in the bowel prep box.



Please read these instructions carefully and follow them all for a successful procedure.



Pre-Prep Check List, things you will need:

Have the bowel prep medication.

Have my primary care physician’s number to call only if taking diabetic medications, oral or insulin, or on prescribed blood thinners.

Schedule a driver to take you to/from the VA – the procedure will take at least 4 hours.

Have items listed on the Low Residue Diet, listed below.

Stock up on clear liquids/sports drinks to drink the day before.



10 days before your procedure



Call your primary care physician to find out how to take any diabetic, or blood thinning medications during your colonoscopy preparation.

Examples of Diabetes Medications include both Oral and or Insulin.

Examples of Blood Thinners include, but are not limited to: Warfarin (Coumadin) Clopidogrel (Plavix) Enoxaparin (Lovenox) Prasugrel (Effient) Brilinta (Ticagrelor) Pradaxa (Dabigatran) Xarelto (Rivaroxaban) Eliquis (Apixaban)





Continue to take your prescribed Aspirin

5 days before procedure



STOP Metamucil or Citrucel or other bulk forming fiber agents!

STOP Iron supplements, including multivitamins with iron!

STOP Fish oil

STOP Eating high fiber foods! No raw fruits and vegetables, beans, corn, popcorn, whole grain bread or cereals (see low residue diet provided)!

STOP Red meats such as beef or pork! You may eat chicken, turkey and fish are fine.

The day before procedure you may only have clear liquids.



STOP Eating solid food of any type!

STOP Eating milk products such yogurt, ice cream, etc.!

STOP Eating or drinking anything red, blue or purple in color!

STOP Drinking alcoholic beverages!



Instructions for taking the Colyte prep

From 10:00 am to 6:00pm drink 8 ounces of your favorite clear liquid every hour. Examples of clear liquids are Gatorade, fat free broth, colas, 7Up or Sprite, black coffee, tea, jello, apple or white grape juice). At 4:00 pm mix the Colyte powder with water up to the fill line and place in refrigerator. At 5:00 pm take the 2 bisacodyl tablets. From 6:00 to 8:00 pm drink 8 ounces of Colyte every 10 minutes, until half of solution is consumed. Place remaining half of Colyte in the refrigerator. From 9:00 – 11:00 pm drink 20 oz. of Gatorade or others sports drink.



The day of procedure, remember clear liquids only!



Instructions for finishing the Colyte Prep

5 hours before appointment: Drink 8 ounces of Colyte every 10 minutes until gone. Chew the 4 simethicone tablets provided after you finish the prep solution. Do Not drink anything else until after your procedure. You may take your essential morning medications with only a SIP of water no later than 2 hours before your procedure time. Do Not chew gum or have any hard candy.



Remember: