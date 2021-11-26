Refill your prescriptions online, view upcoming appointments, send secure messages to your providers, receive wellness reminders, view your personal health record, view VA activities, access health-related information, and much more.



You can sign up for the Advanced account online by going to My HealtheVet. After you complete this you will be required to complete an In Person Authentication at your local VA CBOC or at the Indianapolis VA Medical Center. This must be done in person prior to upgrading to a Premium account.

My HealtheVet

To sign up stop by the MyHealtheVet office in room C-1183, Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

For questions, contact the MyHealtheVet Coordinator at 317-988-3913