Veteran Justice Outreach

Virtual Assistance: The Indianapolis Bar Association has responded to the growing need for legal assistance in the community by expanding its free legal advice programs into a virtual chat service manned daily by attorney volunteers. Through the Virtual Ask-A-Lawyer program, individuals can chat in real time with an attorney who is prepared to assist with basic legal questions. To begin the chat, individuals simply visit indybar.org/chat. A pop-up in the lower right-hand corner will guide the user through the interaction.

Telephone Assistance: for individuals without internet access, phone-based assistance is available from 6-8 p.m. on May 11 by call 317-269-2000.



Lawyers participating in Virtual Ask-A-Lawyer work in law firms, agencies and organizations thought the city - they donate their time to provide this valuable community service. They provide assistance with questions on topics like divorce, child custody, child support, landlord/tenant issues, bankruptcy, personal injury, employment law and more. All correspondence is confidential.

The Virtual Ask-A-Lawyer program was created in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency as the association shifted traditional in-person legal advice programs to the online format. Since launching in March 2020, attorneys have volunteered more than 1,800 hours to help over 3,300 community members who have requested assistance through the Chat Line.

The Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) program ensures eligible, justice-involved Veterans have timely access to Veterans Health Administration (VHA) services as clinically indicated and that unnecessary criminalization of mental illness and lengthy incarceration among Veterans is avoided.

Your local VJO Specialists are NOT attorneys, but rather are Licensed Clinical Social Workers.