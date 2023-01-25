Veteran Outreach Events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Our Outreach Team works works alongside other community partners such as Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs), to connect Veterans to the benefits they’ve earned.
2023 Upcoming Events
Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair at Marion County Fairgrounds, January 31, 2023
WHAT: Resource event for Veterans affected by toxic exposure during military service
WHO: U.S. Military Veterans
WHERE: Marion County Fairgrounds, 7300 E. Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46239
WHEN: Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The Indianapolis VA Medical Center of Veteran Health Indiana (VHI) will host a Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Marion County Fairgrounds located at 7300 E. Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46239.
Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors are also invited to attend one of the three PACT Act briefings being held at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m., on January 31, on the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 – known as the PACT Act. The new law expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.
Representatives will be on-site to answer questions on the PACT Act, VA eligibility & enrollment (Veterans, bring a copy of your DD214, if available), federal and state VA benefits, filing claims, and more. Toxic Exposure Screening will be available. All being offered between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., on January 31.
January
VA Benefits & Enrollment Event
Friday, January 27, 2023 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lowe’s Avon Store – 8850 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46227
The Outreach Team will be on-site to speak with Veterans and their families about VA benefits, how to apply for VA health care, and provide information on other resources.
Your Outreach Team
Donna Raven
Toxic Exposure Screening (TES) Coordinator
VA Indiana health care
Phone: 317 417 6223
Email: donna.raven@va.gov
Christina Shepard
Outreach Coordinator
VA Indiana health care
Phone: (317) 294-9959
Email: christina.shepard@va.gov
Public Affairs Officer
Mark Turney
mark.turney@va.gov
317-224-8133
Deputy Public Affairs Officer
Angela Taylor
angela.taylor@va.gov
317-987-9052.
PACT Act Information
Learn more about your Pact Act benefits
National Outreach Events
Attend virtual Outreach events from around the country
VA Indiana Offical Facebook Page
Follow us on Facebook