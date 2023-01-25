Veteran Outreach Events

Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair at Marion County Fairgrounds, January 31, 2023

WHAT: Resource event for Veterans affected by toxic exposure during military service

WHO: U.S. Military Veterans

WHERE: Marion County Fairgrounds, 7300 E. Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46239

WHEN: Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Indianapolis VA Medical Center of Veteran Health Indiana (VHI) will host a Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Marion County Fairgrounds located at 7300 E. Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46239.

Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors are also invited to attend one of the three PACT Act briefings being held at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m., on January 31, on the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 – known as the PACT Act. The new law expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

Representatives will be on-site to answer questions on the PACT Act, VA eligibility & enrollment (Veterans, bring a copy of your DD214, if available), federal and state VA benefits, filing claims, and more. Toxic Exposure Screening will be available. All being offered between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., on January 31.