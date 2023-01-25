Veteran Outreach Events

Skip to Content
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Our Outreach Team works works alongside other community partners such as Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs), to connect Veterans to the benefits they’ve earned.

2023 Upcoming Events

Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair at Marion County Fairgrounds, January 31, 2023

WHAT: Resource event for Veterans affected by toxic exposure during military service

WHO: U.S. Military Veterans

WHERE: Marion County Fairgrounds, 7300 E. Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46239

WHEN: Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

 

The Indianapolis VA Medical Center of Veteran Health Indiana (VHI) will host a Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Marion County Fairgrounds located at 7300 E. Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46239.

Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors are also invited to attend one of the three PACT Act briefings being held at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m., on January 31, on the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022known as the PACT Act. The new law expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

Representatives will be on-site to answer questions on the PACT Act, VA eligibility & enrollment (Veterans, bring a copy of your DD214, if available), federal and state VA benefits, filing claims, and more. Toxic Exposure Screening will be available. All being offered between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., on January 31.

 

January

VA Benefits & Enrollment Event
Friday, January 27, 2023 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lowe’s Avon Store – 8850 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46227

The Outreach Team will be on-site to speak with Veterans and their families about VA benefits, how to apply for VA health care, and provide information on other resources.

Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair
Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Marion County Fairgrounds, 7300 E. Troy Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana 46239

Past Events

January 2023

Your Outreach Team

Donna Raven

Toxic Exposure Screening (TES) Coordinator

VA Indiana health care

Phone: 317 417 6223

Email: donna.raven@va.gov

Christina Shepard

Outreach Coordinator

VA Indiana health care

Phone: (317) 294-9959

Email: christina.shepard@va.gov

Other Veteran Outreach Contacts

Public Affairs Officer
Mark Turney
mark.turney@va.gov 
317-224-8133

Deputy Public Affairs Officer
Angela Taylor
angela.taylor@va.gov 
317-987-9052.
