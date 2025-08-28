In this role, she is responsible for the practice of nursing 24/7 for all registered nurses, advanced practice registered nurses, licensed practical nurses nursing assistants and other assigned allied health staff regardless of line of authority. She is accountable for the operations of the Inpatient Units, Emergency Services, Social Work Services, Food & Nutrition Services, Sterile Processing Services and Respiratory Therapy. She oversees over 1200 employee, as well as inpatient and outpatient clinical and procedural services.

Dr. Artuso has over 40 years of healthcare experience across diverse settings including university affiliated medical centers and academic institutions as well as community and rural healthcare settings. She has worked extensively with the provision of care through technology and telemedicine, in primary, specialty and critical care settings. Her leadership experience includes organization, community and regional program development, operations management, the development and management of high-performing nationally accredited programs, and service as corporate sponsor and liaison for strategic initiatives within the organization and community.

Prior to joining the VA as an ADPCS, Dr. Artuso served Providence Health and Services Washington as the Regional Director for Professional Practice, Education and Research after serving the same organization for 10 years in the State of Alaska as the Director for Neuroscience Services. Prior to these roles, she held both leadership and clinical positions, including the position of Clinical Nurse Specialist in critical care settings. She has also served on the Certification Corporation Board of Directors for the American Association of Critical Care Nurses and as Director-at-Large for the American Association of Neuroscience Nurses. In 2014, Dr. Artuso was recognized by the American Heart Association as the Volunteer of the Year for the Western States Affiliate.

Dr. Artuso holds a Doctorate in Education from Nova Southeastern University, a Master of Arts degree in Nursing Education from New York University, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from New York University, and a Diploma in Nursing from Geisinger Medical Center School of Nursing. She is board certified as a healthcare executive through the American College of Healthcare Executives, is a fellow with the American Heart Association, and holds several certifications in clinical areas of expertise.