Prior to joining Veteran Health Indiana (VHI) as an Associate Director, Ms. Ahuja was the Associate Director at the VA Connecticut Healthcare System (VACTHS).

Ms. Ahuja joined the VA Connecticut Healthcare System in October 2021 as the Assistant Director. During her tenure at VACTHS, she had direct oversight of hospital operations including all outpatient clinics and also served as the Acting Deputy Executive Medical Center Director.

Ms. Ahuja began her career at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System in 2013 as an administrative fellow and went on to serve as the Administrative Officer for Pharmacy Service. In 2015, she moved to the VA Palo Alto Health Care System where she served in various roles including Administrative Officer - Polytrauma System of Care, Business Manager – Rehabilitation Service, and Program Director – Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program.

Ms. Ahuja, a Carmel, Indiana native, earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Purdue University in 2011 and a Master of Public Health with a concentration in Health Management & Policy from Saint Louis University in 2013. She is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and is board-certified in healthcare management.