Dr. Eric E. Boss graduated with his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine is 2002. He completed his residency training in the Indiana University - Department of Psychiatry program in 2006. During this training, he did numerous clinical rotations at the Richard L Roudebush V.A. which was instrumental in his decision to join the medical staff here upon graduation. In 2006, he was hired into the position of Medical Director for the Psychiatry Consultation-Liaison service. This service is a major teaching service, providing consultation to primary care; inpatient medicine, surgery and subspecialty teams, and the emergency room. Dr. Boss is passionate about clinical training, and during his tenure on the Consultation-Liaison Service he received numerous awards for teaching, including: the APA’s Irma Bland Certificate of Excellence in Teaching Residents; and, the IU Psychiatry Resident’s Award for Teaching Excellence in 2011, 2012 (from both the PGY1 and 2, as well as, the PGY 3 and 4 year classes), 2014 and 2016. He developed training rotations and electives in Psychiatry here for Neurology, Medicine and for the Pain and Sleep Fellowships on the service. He has been highly involved in medical student and resident teaching – teaching on psychopharmacology, somatic symptom disorders, and other consultation topics. Dr. Boss holds Assistant Professor appointment with the IU School of Medicine’s Psychiatry Department.

Dr. Boss is dually board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) in both General Psychiatry and Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry (Psychosomatic Medicine); and, additionally completed ECT certification training.

In December 2013, Dr. Boss was selected and appointed as the Chief of Psychiatry and Mental Health at Richard L. Roudebush VAMC. Dr. Boss continued to manage the Consultation-Liaison Service through 2016, and to remain a primary ECT provider, to ensure continuity of these services in the Medical Center. As the Psychiatry and Mental Health Service Chief, Dr. Boss led and supported the expansion and development of all areas of the service, including growth of services, programming and sites of care, and hiring of necessary clinicians in multiple disciplines and peer support. He developed a Mental Health Call Center as a “best practice” in response to Veteran feedback; as well as, built a strong team of engaged clinical supervisors and providers who were (and are) committed to expansion of specialty evidence-based psychotherapies and services; suicide prevention care, education and intervention strategies; clinical care for serious mental illnesses and PTSD; psychiatric and addiction care for substance use disorder care; increased primary care-mental health co-located providers, and extremely effective telehealth care.