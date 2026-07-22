Hershman became the director on September 11, 2022. Before arriving in Indianapolis, he began his VA career at VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System in 2016. Mr. Hershman served as the Deputy Director of the Primary Care Service Line in the United States Army Medical Command in San Antonio, TX, where he served as the Medical Command’s subject matter expert on medical home and primary care empanelment. His previous experiences include Chief Executive Officer, McDonald Army Health Center, Fort Eustis, VA; Chief Operating Officer, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Fort Bliss, TX; and Chief Executive Officer, 187th Medical Battalion, Fort Sam Houston, TX. He received a Master of Science in Strategic Studies, from U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, PA; a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from Baylor University, Waco, TX; and a Bachelor of Administration in Government from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA.