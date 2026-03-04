He joined Richard L. Roudebush VAMC as SSBP in November 2021. Prior to service with the VA, Tom served more than 20 years in both the United States Army, and full time in the Army National Guard. As a noncommissioned officer and a commissioned officer, he served in a variety of roles including infantry, logistics, and human resources. More than 25 percent of his military tours were outside of the U.S. He has been married for more than 19 years and together, he and his wife Becky, have two children, Aaden (14), and Audrey (11). Outside of work, Tom enjoys coaching his children’s sports (baseball and softball), skiing, and competing in marathons and ultra marathons.