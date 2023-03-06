Skip to Content
Stories

VA Indiana health care top stories.

Veteran Health Indiana Updated Visitation Policy

Veteran Health Indiana has updated its visitor policy to safely protect patients and employees based upon community transmission rates and current VA health protection levels (i.e. low, medium, high).

Future State Operational Plan

COVID-19 VHA Future State Operational Plan

Veterans need to know the VA's plan to protect them as the threat of COVID-19 continues.

Image of protection levels

Medical Maps make it easier to navigate hospital

Your VA medical center is large, with many twists and turns created by the added rooms and services since the original opening in 1932.

The MedMaps web site includes not only floor by floor interactivity
