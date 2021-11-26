Internships and fellowships
VA Indiana health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Internships and fellowships
Coming soon!
Choosing an internship, residency, or fellowship program is a big decision. Veteran Health Indiana offers training programs for university and postgraduate students. Let us help you develop your career as a health care professional while you serve today’s Veterans.
Our internship and residency programs
-
Pharmacy Residency Program
By choosing our PGY1 residency, you will enroll in a program that provides diverse training that will prepare you for any pharmacy career you would pursue. Our program prides itself in empowering residents to tailor their rotations to meet their goals and needs. Our programs include Ambulatory Care, Ambulatory Care and Education, Health-System Pharmacy Administration, Internal Medicine, and Oncology. Each of these programs is designed to provide advanced training for graduates in growing a
-
Dental Residency Program
Veteran Health Indiana offers a year-long General Practice Residency Program accepting four residents from July 1st of each year and ending the last working day of June the following year. The residency has been continuously active since 1963 and is fully accredited by the American Dental Association Commission on Dental Accreditation. As part of the nation’s largest health care provider, we are proud to provide exceptional dental care to our nation’s Veterans.
-
Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The mission of Mental Health Patient Care Services is to provide quality, personalized Mental Care for the changing needs of our Veterans. VA Core Values: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence are core to our mission and central to our culture. ICARE is what keeps us inspired and focused on doing our very best for Veterans and their families daily.
-
Psychology Training
The Psychology Training Program offers internships to U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA-accredited institution. he doctoral internship is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). Our program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association,