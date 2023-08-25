Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The Mission of the Primary Care Residency Program is to transform new Nurse Practitioner’s to confident and competent providers in Primary Care. The program will help develop, advance, and educate new Nurse Practitioners to provide the best evidence based driven care and enhance clinical decision making skills to excel in caring for the needs of our Veteran’s.
The Goals of the PC-NPR:
- Transition to performing independently as an Advanced Practice Nurse in Primary Care.
- Recruit and retain talented Nurse Practitioners to the VA Indianapolis.
- Develop nurse practitioners to navigate the changing health care environment and the complex medical needs of our Veterans.
- Enhance clinical decision making skills and provide care that is evidenced based.
- Promote a lifelong commitment to Advanced Practice Nursing.
Program Structure
- 12 month paid residency program.
- Clinical Rotations: Cardiology, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Geriatrics, Hematology/oncology, Mental health, Neurology, Pulmonary, Orthopedics, Urology, Women’s health, and Veteran Specific Education.
- 80% clinical experience time with 20% dedicated didactic time.
- 100% protected learning time.
- Successful completion of program provides the opportunity to apply for VA vacant position or letter of support for hire at request.
Program Qualifications
- Possess a current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a graduate professional nurse AND nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth, or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the NPR program.
- Primary Care NP Residents must hold either an Adult-Gerontological Nurse Practitioner or Family Nurse Practitioner board certification.
- Must be a recent graduate within the past 12 months of a master’s, post master’s certificate, or doctoral level of nurse practitioner program, accredited by CCNE or the ACE.
- Must be serving in their first NP role.
- Proficient in written and spoken English and be a citizen of the United States.
Application Requirements
- Am I Eligible? Checklist for VA HPTs.
- Completed application VA form-Application for Health Professions Trainee10-2850d (va.gov).
- Curriculum Vitae.
- Official graduate school transcript in a sealed envelope.
- Three (3) letters of recommendations: one must be from a faculty member of graduate program) in sealed envelope or mailed directly from the recommending individual.
- Submit forms no later than June 22nd 2023.
- Program starts September 10th 2023.
Jennifer Carter FNP-C Program Director of PC-NPR
PrimaryCareNPResidencyProgram@va.gov
Mail:
Attn: Jennifer Carter FNP-C
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Director
Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center
1481 W 10th St., Indianapolis, IN 46202