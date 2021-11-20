Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

The Mission of Mental Health Patient Care Services is to provide quality, personalized Mental Care for the changing needs of our Veterans. VA Core Values: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence are core to our mission and central to our culture. ICARE is what keeps us inspired and focused on doing our very best for Veterans and their families daily.

The Goals of the PMHNPRP:

Transition to performing as an Advanced Practice Nurse;

Enhance and develop effective decision making skills related to clinical judgement and performance in care and treatment;

Develop strategies to incorporate research-based and other evidence into practice;

Practice collaboratively as a member of the interdisciplinary behavioral integration treatment:

Formulate an individual career plan that promotes a life long commitment to professional nursing

Program Structure

12 month paid residency program;

Clinical Rotations: Inpatient Psychiatry/Outpatient Psychiatry; Substance Use, Consult/Liaison, Residential, Intensive Case Management, Suicide Prevention, Triage

Integrated weekly didactic;

Mentor;

Successful completion of program provides the opportunity to apply for VA vacant position

Program Qualifications

Graduate of Master’s or Doctoral level Nurse Practitioner program accredited by CCNE or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) accredited psychiatric nurse practitioner program;

Recent graduate within the past 12 months;

Hold a Master’s or Doctorate degree;

Current Nursing license active and in good standing;

Board certified through ANCC and credentialed as a nurse practitioner with a specialty in Psychiatric-Mental Health Nursing;

Proficient in written and spoken english

Application Requirements

Completed application VA form-Application for Health Professions Trainees;

Curriculum Vitae;

Official graduate school transcript in a sealed envelope;

Personal statement: What personal, professional, educational and clinical experiences have led you to choose nursing as a profession, and the role of a mental health nurse practitioner as a specialty practice? Why are you interested in a VA Nurse Residency Program? What would you like to get from a Residency Program? What are your short and long term goals as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse practitioner? (maximum of 3 pages)



Three (3) letters of recommendations: one must be from a faculty member of graduate program) in sealed envelope or mailed directly from the recommending individual;

Submit forms no later than June 15th;

Program starts July 1st

317-988-3356 or 317-98802757