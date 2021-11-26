Psychology Training
The Psychology Training Program offers internships to U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA-accredited institution. Applicants must be certified as ready for internship by their Director of Training.
The doctoral internship is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). This program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association, effective November 5th, 2013. For more information or questions please contact CoA at:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE,
Washington DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979
Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
Serious Mental Illness & Recovery:
(2 positions)
Clinical Health Psychology
in Primary Care
(2 positions)
Internship Applications Due
November 15th
Eligibility Requirements
All correspondence and application materials should be sent to the Director(s) of Training:
Candace Tomes, PsyD
Indianapolis VA Medical Center
1481 W. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Email: candace.tomes@va.gov
Phone: 317-988-3658
Fax: 317-988-5391