Psychology Training
The Psychology Training Program offers internships to U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA-accredited institution. Applicants must be certified as ready for internship by their Director of Training.
Internship Program Accreditation
The doctoral internship is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). This program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association, effective November 5, 2013. At its July 13-16, 2022 meeting, the APA CoA voted to approve continued accreditation of the internship program at Richard L. Roudebush VAMC in Indianapolis, IN, with its next site visit scheduled 10 years from the date of the program’s last site visit. The next site visit will occur in 2032. For more information or questions please contact CoA at:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE,
Washington DC 20002
Phone:
Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: https://accreditation.apa.org/
APPIC Match Numbers
216812
Serious Mental Illness & Recovery:
(2 positions)
216813
General Track
(2 positions)
Application Deadline and Contact
Internship Applications Due
November 15th
Eligibility Requirements
Read Requirements
All correspondence and application materials should be sent to the Director(s) of Training:
Allison M. Rodgers, Ph.D.
Indianapolis VA Medical Center
1481 W. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Email: allison.rodgers@va.gov
Phone:
Fax:
Practicum Training
The Psychology Training Committee offers practicum training for students pursuing doctoral degrees in clinical or counseling psychology from APA-Accredited institutions. Applications are due by January 31st.
Please see the, Practicum Brochure bellow for more information.