Psychology Training

The doctoral internship is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). This program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association, effective November 5th, 2013. For more information or questions please contact CoA at:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE,

Washington DC 20002

Phone: 202-336-5979

Email: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation