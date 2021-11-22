Healthcare Professionals Career Opportunities

 Skip to Content

Veteran Health Indiana – Roudebush VA Medical Center, Indianapolis, is seeking dedicated Nursing & Allied Health professionals to join our VA Healthcare team

*Please DO NOT submit more than ONE candidate registration per person. If you are interested in being considered for multiple positions/specialties, please use the “Note” text box at the bottom of the Candidate Registration page to provide VA Recruiters with additional specifics about the type(s) of employment/specialties/departments/positions you are seeking to be considered for.

** Prior to uploading your Resume/CV, please ensure includes all necessary information outlined below. 

Resume/C.V.  Must be current and complete, including: your current contact information (full legal name, phone number(s), email address(es), residential address); Employment History - full name and address of company/employer, supervisor’s name, phone number and email address, your job title(s), detailed descriptions of duties/responsibilities, and beginning & end dates (mm/dd/yyyy) of all jobs held, including the average number of hours worked per week, and explanations for any gaps in employment longer than 4 weeks; Education - full name/location of all post-secondary schools/colleges/universities, start and end dates attended, all degree(s) completed and/or in progress, with Major/Concentration and Degree type (associates, baccalaureate, masters, or certificate/diploma, if applicable), and GPA (if graduation was/is within 24 months of resume submission); all relevant licenses/registrations/certifications – with current status (active/expired) and expiration date; and any professional awards, publications, memberships in professional organizations, and/or elected officer positions held or appointments as board member of any professional boards/organizations/certifying/accrediting bodies.

Healthcare Professionals, please follow the appropriate link below to submit your Resume/CV, contact information, and location preference(s), so VA Healthcare Recruiters can help match your interests with available VA Healthcare Career opportunities

*Candidates must upload a current/complete Resume/CV to receive consideration*

 VA Nursing Careers with Veteran Health Indiana
 


VA Allied Health Careers with Veteran Health Indiana
 


VA Careers-Contact a Recruiter: Providers/Practitioners, Trainees, Technologists & Executives
(*Indicate “Indianapolis” and/or “Indiana” in the Geographic Preference field)
 

*NOTE: When submitting your VA Careers Self-Registration via the links above, only Physicians, Advanced Practice Nurses (APN/CNS, DNP), and Licensed Independent Providers/Practitioners should use the “PROVIDER” option. All other healthcare professionals (i.e. RN, LPN/LVN, NA, SW, RT, MSA, MST, HT, MIT, etc.) should select the “ALLIED HEALTH” option, then choose the appropriate Allied Health profession/specialty, and a UPLOAD RESUME/CV.

See these Federal Resume Tips for additional guidance.

*Please see attached VA Careers-Total Rewards brochure, to learn about the incredible benefits of a VA Nursing Career!

There is no greater honor than serving those who have served our country.

Thank you for your interest in caring for our Veterans with Veteran Health Indiana - Roudebush VA Medical Center, Indianapolis

