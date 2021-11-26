Volunteer or donate

Become a volunteer

The Department of Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service (VAVS) program is one of the largest volunteer health care programs in the United States. Our program at VA Indiana Health Care System is fulfilled or inspired through the spirit of enthusiasm and dedication from volunteers, community partners, Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) and donors.

Volunteers provide an abundance of compassion, energy, and fulfill several important roles throughout our facilities to positively impact Veterans’ experience. Volunteerism enriches the quality and quantity of resources available to our Veterans while leaving a lasting impression of a caring community.

VAVS offer numerous assignments that fulfill the volunteer’s desire to make a difference in a Veteran’s life while drawing from their life experience and skills. Our staff considers volunteer preference and facility needs when determining volunteer assignments. Volunteers can perform several services, and a volunteer’s talents are closely matched with one of many opportunities.

Individual/Regular Scheduled Volunteer Opportunities

VAVS recognizes the impact of individual acts of kindness and works to establish meaningful volunteer opportunities to support our American heroes.

Upon completion of the following requirements, applicants will receive their volunteer assignments as determined by a Voluntary Service Specialist:

Volunteer Application Packet

Preliminary Interview

Volunteer Orientation and training Handbook, Competency Quiz

Background Investigation

Tuberculosis Test

Physical (Drivers)

Driver’s License Check (Drivers)



Volunteer Assignment include but not limited to:

Volunteer Transportation Network Driver

Patient Escort

Customer Service – Information Desk

Recreational Therapy Support

Administrative Support



Group Volunteer Opportunities



VAVS promotes and encourages community engagement through the utilization of volunteer groups and organizations. Community involvement establishes an uplifting environment demonstrating American patriotism towards the healing and well-being of our Veterans.

Veterans appreciate year-round visits from community members. Interested groups can inquire about visiting in the following areas by contacting Voluntary Service staff.

Outpatient clinical areas (Primary Care & Specialty Clinics)

Residential Mental Health Treatment (Domiciliary)

Inpatient Medicine (restrictions may apply)

Veterans House

To schedule a group visit, please contact the Voluntary Service at 317-988-2734.

Student Volunteering

While currently suspended during the pandemic, students 14 years or older may be eligible to work as a student volunteer with VA once this is opened again. In addition, the James H. Parke Memorial Youth Scholarship Award provides scholarships to exceptional student volunteers. Student volunteering offers valuable training for college or future job.

Corporate Volunteering

Your employees have the skills and talents that VA needs to carry out its mission to ‘Serve those who Served’. This can be your chance to give something back to the community while helping American’s Veterans. Let the VA tailor a program for your company to utilize your employees’ skills in rewarding ways.

Voluntary Service Office

Volunteer Service Office

Richard L. Roudebush, VA Medical Center

1481 W. 10th St., 2nd floor, D wing

Indianapolis, Indiana 46202

Phone: 317-988-2734

Email: INDVoluntary@va.gov

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST (Indiana East)