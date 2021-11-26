Volunteer or donate
VA Indiana Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer
The Department of Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service (VAVS) program is one of the largest volunteer health care programs in the United States. Our program at VA Indiana Health Care System is fulfilled or inspired through the spirit of enthusiasm and dedication from volunteers, community partners, Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) and donors.
Volunteers provide an abundance of compassion, energy, and fulfill several important roles throughout our facilities to positively impact Veterans’ experience. Volunteerism enriches the quality and quantity of resources available to our Veterans while leaving a lasting impression of a caring community.
VAVS offer numerous assignments that fulfill the volunteer’s desire to make a difference in a Veteran’s life while drawing from their life experience and skills. Our staff considers volunteer preference and facility needs when determining volunteer assignments. Volunteers can perform several services, and a volunteer’s talents are closely matched with one of many opportunities.
Individual/Regular Scheduled Volunteer Opportunities
VAVS recognizes the impact of individual acts of kindness and works to establish meaningful volunteer opportunities to support our American heroes.
Upon completion of the following requirements, applicants will receive their volunteer assignments as determined by a Voluntary Service Specialist:
- Volunteer Application Packet
- Preliminary Interview
- Volunteer Orientation and training Handbook, Competency Quiz
- Background Investigation
- Tuberculosis Test
- Physical (Drivers)
- Driver’s License Check (Drivers)
Volunteer Assignment include but not limited to:
- Volunteer Transportation Network Driver
- Patient Escort
- Customer Service – Information Desk
- Recreational Therapy Support
- Administrative Support
Group Volunteer Opportunities
VAVS promotes and encourages community engagement through the utilization of volunteer groups and organizations. Community involvement establishes an uplifting environment demonstrating American patriotism towards the healing and well-being of our Veterans.
Veterans appreciate year-round visits from community members. Interested groups can inquire about visiting in the following areas by contacting Voluntary Service staff.
- Outpatient clinical areas (Primary Care & Specialty Clinics)
- Residential Mental Health Treatment (Domiciliary)
- Inpatient Medicine (restrictions may apply)
- Veterans House
To schedule a group visit, please contact the Voluntary Service at 317-988-2734.
Student Volunteering
While currently suspended during the pandemic, students 14 years or older may be eligible to work as a student volunteer with VA once this is opened again. In addition, the James H. Parke Memorial Youth Scholarship Award provides scholarships to exceptional student volunteers. Student volunteering offers valuable training for college or future job.
Corporate Volunteering
Your employees have the skills and talents that VA needs to carry out its mission to ‘Serve those who Served’. This can be your chance to give something back to the community while helping American’s Veterans. Let the VA tailor a program for your company to utilize your employees’ skills in rewarding ways.
Voluntary Service Office
Volunteer Service Office
Richard L. Roudebush, VA Medical Center
1481 W. 10th St., 2nd floor, D wing
Indianapolis, Indiana 46202
Phone: 317-988-2734
Email: INDVoluntary@va.gov
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST (Indiana East)
Voluntary Service (VAVS) accepts in-kind items and monetary donations to provide comfort and leisure activities for our Veterans. These donations support outpatient, inpatient, and residential programs, Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), and various service departments. VAVS strives to provide safe, clean, and new contributions to our Veterans which means we will decline items that do not meet quality criteria. Our needs list changes frequently, so please contact Voluntary Service staff to discuss donation ideas. Please see list for our frequently donated items and reoccurring needs.
Please assist us in assuring your contributions are used 100% to support the needs of the Veterans by sending all donations through the VA Voluntary Service office for distribution. Your contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law and you will receive a donation acknowledgement for your records.
Donation Opportunities
Donations provide for the increasing needs of the Veterans we serve. Through the generous donations of our community, Voluntary Service ensures 100% distribution of contributions to our Veterans. Donors may share items or funds with a specific program such as Recreation Therapy, Homeless Veterans program, and the Veterans House or may request donations fulfill the greatest area of need as determined by Voluntary Service.
Voluntary Service accepts donations Monday – Friday, 8am – 2pm. Room D2021 and D2039.
For specific questions in regards to your donation, to make special arrangements or for assistance please contact our office directly 317-988-2734.
Monetary Donations
Monetary donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our Veteran patients including:
- Hygiene Products
- Emergency Transportation
- Refreshment Supplies
- Television for clinical and patient room renovation projects
- Patient Recreational Activities
Monetary donations may be deposited into any of the General Post Fund accounts. Please send us an email to request this accounts list, indvoluntary@va.gov, or call 317-988-2734.
For more information on donating items or to schedule a time to drop off your donation, please contact our office:
Voluntary Service Office
Richard L. Roudebush, VA Medical Center
1481 W. 10th St., 2nd floor, D wing
Indianapolis, Indiana 46202
Phone: 317-988-2734
Email: INDVoluntary@va.gov
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST (Indiana East)
To request a ride to your appointment at any of our medical facilities, you can request a ride with the VTN- Volunteer Transportation Network (often referred to as the DAV vans). The VTN phone number is 317-988-2472.
More information about the DAV transportation.