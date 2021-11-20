Dr. Otis Bowen Veterans House

What does the Veterans House provide?

Each guest room is outfitted with bed and bath linens, cable television and wireless internet. There are a few rooms that have two twin or queen size beds but the majority have just one queen. A twin size air mattress is available if needed. All cleaning and laundry supplies are provided. Free parking is located onsite and transportation to/from the VA Medical Center is available during the week via our shuttle service.

What does it cost to stay at the Veteran House?

This program was made possible by a generous grant from the Lilly Endowment and from donations by many service and community organizations who wanted to support our Veterans. There is no cost to the Veteran or family member to stay at the Veterans House but donations are accepted and appreciated.

How do I get referred to the Veterans House?

If you or your family member(s) meet the eligibility criteria, a VA case manager or other clinical provider will submit a lodging request to the Veterans House. You will then be contacted by the Veterans House Program Manager regarding room availability and check-in details.

How can I help support the Veteran House?

The Dr. Otis Bowen Veteran House relies heavily on donations to cover our programming needs and expenses. You can support the Veteran House by making monetary donations of any amount or in-kind donations from our approved list through the VA Voluntary Service Office.

You can donate in person or mail to:

Roudebush VA Medical Center Contributions should be

Voluntary Service (135) made payable to:

1481 West Tenth Street GPF 7288

Indianapolis, IN 46202 Veterans House Fund

Donors can also make donations to Indy Vet House Inc. Indy Vet House Inc. is a nonprofit organization and community partner that receives donations to support the Veteran House.

The Veteran House provides a wonderful opportunity for service organizations, communities, churches, schools, families and individuals to actively participate by volunteering their time and talents in providing comfort to Veterans in need. For information on volunteer opportunities, please contact VA Voluntary Service.

Dr. Otis Bowen Veteran House Program Manger

317-988-1200



VA Voluntary Service

Donations and Volunteering

317-988-2734

