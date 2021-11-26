No rooms will be booked by the Candlewood Suites Hotel. Please call the Hoptel for all questions. Veterans must call Hoptel at the VA for a reservation.

Reservations should be made three weeks in advance for Radiation/Oncology, surgery or procedures requests for lodging will be taken at any time. Please reserve early as space is limited.

Veterans with clinic appointments may call HOPTEL three weeks prior to their appointment. No reservation will be accepted before that time. This is due to limited space and priority of care (set by VA).

Hoptel may be reached by calling:

317-988-1249

317-554-0000, x81249

1-888-878-6889, x81249