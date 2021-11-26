Hoptel
HOPTEL provides a place for Veterans to stay while receiving outpatient care for radiation/oncology treatments, surgery, procedures or clinic appointments.
This is a free service to all eligible Veterans. Veterans must provide their own food and toiletries (linens and towels are provided). Any items purchased at the Candlewood Suites Hotel will be at the Veteran’s expense.
- Patients that meet all of the following criteria:
- Must live 50 miles or more from the VA Medical Center as determined by the Travel Office.
- Medically stable.
- Completely self-sufficient for all activities of daily living and self-care (unless Veteran has a caregiver* with him/her).
- Must have a medical appointment within 24 hours at the VA Medical Center to necessitate the HOPTEL stay.
- No invasive medical procedures within the previous 24 hours (unless Veteran has a caregiver* with him/her).
*A caregiver is anyone, 18 years or older, that assists with the care of the patient.
The VA HOPTEL office is currently open from 7 a.m. -3:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Candlewood Suites Hotel is open 24 hours.
Check-in @ 4 p.m.
Check-out @ 11 p.m.
No check-in before 4 p.m.
No rooms will be booked by the Candlewood Suites Hotel. Please call the Hoptel for all questions. Veterans must call Hoptel at the VA for a reservation.
Reservations should be made three weeks in advance for Radiation/Oncology, surgery or procedures requests for lodging will be taken at any time. Please reserve early as space is limited.
Veterans with clinic appointments may call HOPTEL three weeks prior to their appointment. No reservation will be accepted before that time. This is due to limited space and priority of care (set by VA).
Hoptel may be reached by calling:
317-988-1249
317-554-0000, x81249
1-888-878-6889, x81249
The Veteran must be present with family members to check into the Candlewood Suites Hotel.
There are no restaurants at Candlewood Suites. You may bring food with you as there are kitchens in the rooms.
If you have an emergency while staying at the hotel, dial 1-911 for immediate assistance.
If you are unable to keep your reservation, please call the Hoptel office 317-988-1249) and cancel your reservation. This will make rooms available for other Veterans.
By Indiana Law, all hotels/motels in Indiana are smoke-free.
- 1152 N WHITE RIVER PKY W DR., INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46222
- 317-988-1249 888-878-6889, X1249
From the VA medical center parking lot:
Turn left onto 10th ST.
Cross the bridge.
Turn right at the very first stoplight.
Just over the railroad track is the Candlewood Suites hotel on the right. Parking is free.