Locations

Main location

Indianapolis Vet Center

Address

6330 West 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46278

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Indianapolis Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Indianapolis Mobile Vet Center

Phone

