Indianapolis Vet Center
Address: 6330 West 71st Street Indianapolis, IN 46278
Phone: 317-423-1680
Hours: Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat. Closed

Sun. Closed

If you can’t make it to our Indianapolis Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Indianapolis Mobile Vet Center
Phone: 317-988-1600

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.