Flu and COVID-19: one visit, two vaccines

Stay healthy this holiday season—get your flu shot and updated COVID-19 booster.

Why this matters to you

Getting vaccinated protects you, your family and your community. Getting your flu shot and updated COVID-19 booster offers the best protection against serious illness. You can safely get vaccinated for COVID at the same time you get a flu shot—one visit, two vaccines. Call ahead to make sure your provider has both vaccines.

Find VA and in-network health facilities

This page is for

  • All Veterans
  • Family members and caregivers

What you can do

Stay healthy during the holidays—get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines

Get your flu shot and updated COVID-19 booster before the holidays to best protect yourself and your loved ones.

A family gathered in a kitchen at Thanksgiving

Learn how to get your flu shot

When you get your flu shot, you reduce your risk of getting sick with flu. You will also help to reduce the spread of flu, so that you and your loved ones can enjoy a healthier holiday season together.

A man in a wheelchair giving a thumbs-up sign

Learn how to get your updated COVID-19 booster

When you stay up to date with an updated bivalent COVID-19 booster dose, you will be protected against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and its Omicron variants.

