Flu and COVID-19: one visit, two vaccines
Stay healthy this holiday season—get your flu shot and updated COVID-19 booster.Find VA and in-network health locations
Why this matters to you
Getting vaccinated protects you, your family and your community. Getting your flu shot and updated COVID-19 booster offers the best protection against serious illness. You can safely get vaccinated for COVID at the same time you get a flu shot—one visit, two vaccines. Call ahead to make sure your provider has both vaccines.Find VA and in-network health facilities
This page is for
- All Veterans
- Family members and caregivers
What you can do
Stay healthy during the holidays—get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines
Get your flu shot and updated COVID-19 booster before the holidays to best protect yourself and your loved ones.
Learn how to get your flu shot
When you get your flu shot, you reduce your risk of getting sick with flu. You will also help to reduce the spread of flu, so that you and your loved ones can enjoy a healthier holiday season together.
Learn how to get your updated COVID-19 booster
When you stay up to date with an updated bivalent COVID-19 booster dose, you will be protected against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and its Omicron variants.
