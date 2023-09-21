Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Protecting Veterans from fraud

Providing you with information about Veteran targeted fraud

Get trusted help to file for VA Benefits

Why this matters to you

Veterans are the targets of many of the same types of fraud as the rest of society, including mail, telephone, and online fraud. We take fraud allegations and the security of Veterans’ information seriously. Learn how to protect yourself and your family, find helpful resources, and where to report to help keep others safe.

This page is for

  • All Veterans
  • Family members and caregivers
  • Service members

What you can do

How you can fight back with knowledge of common scams against Veterans

We’re fighting back to protect and help Veterans, their families, survivors, and caregivers. We want to share the common scams we're seeing and tips and tricks to avoid them.

Grandchild helping their grandparent with avoiding fraud in filing an online claim

Get help filing a VA claim

Be aware that there are individuals and organizations that are targeting Veterans, particularly elderly war-time Veterans, by offering to provide claims assistance as a way to promote their other business interests. Generally, these individuals or organizations are not accredited or recognized by VA; others could potentially be misusing their VA accreditation.

Video

Protect yourself from financial fraud

30 seconds • April 6, 2023

Veterans and their families are popular targets for financial fraud. Scammers may try to defraud you through misleading emails, texts, cold calls, or online ads. Do not provide your personal information to anyone other than a VA-accredited representative. To learn more or find a representative near you, visit va.gov/disability/get-help-filing-claim/

FAQ

Frequently asked questions

For healthcare-related fraud, please contact the Veterans Health Administration, Office of Internal Controls Helpline at 1-866-842-4357.

For suspected VA Benefits fraud call the VA Benefits Hotline at 1-800-827-1000.

For all non-Veteran Affairs-related fraud, reach out to the Federal Trade Commission. Phone: (877) FTC-HELP 877-382-4357.

Imposter scams account for up to 40% of the total fraud reported by military members. For more information, visit AARP's blog on Top Scams Targeting Veterans

Scammers may pressure you to act immediately or share sensitive information. Scammers pretend to be from an organization or person you know. They may use payments that are hard to trace like gift cards or electronic banking apps.

Resist the pressure to act immediately. Stop and talk to someone you trust. Protect your personal or financial information in response to a request that you didn’t expect, even if the caller has some of your personal information.

Activate multi-factor authentication on your accounts. Update your software. Do not click. More than 90% of successful cyber-attacks start with a phishing email. Use strong passwords. Vary your login information.
  • Stop all contact with the individual(s) who contacted you. 
  • Save all information or messages about the individual(s) who contacted you pretending to be in case you need to take legal action. 
  • If you provided financial information, like your credit card number or bank account information, contact your bank or credit card company right away. They may be able to help you cancel the transaction or get your money back. 
  • If you sent funds via gift card or money transfer, report the scam to the issuer. They might be able to help you stop the transaction. Find their contact information by visiting their website. 
  • If you provided personal information, like your Social Security number, you may be at risk for identity theft. Report identify theft and get a recovery plan at https://www.identitytheft.gov 
  • Keep an eye on your credit report and financial accounts for any unusual activity and consider placing a freeze on your credit.

     

Connect with us

Get updates from Veterans Benefits Administration

Veterans benefits email updates
Veterans Benefits Administration Twitter
Veterans Benefits Administration Facebook
Veterans Benefits Administration YouTube
Veterans Benefits Administration Linkedin
Veterans Benefits Administration Instagram

VA Benefits

Learn more about related VA benefits

VA housing assistance

Find out if you’re eligible for a VA-backed home loan. If you have a service-connected disability, see if you qualify for a housing grant to help you live more independently.

VA health care

Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

Last updated: