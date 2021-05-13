Veteran Trust in VA
79% of Veterans using VA services responded that they trust VA ( January 1 - March 30, 2021)Download VA's Trust Report
Why this matters to you
The more than 6 million digital surveys returned by Veterans are enabling enhancements to the way VA provides care, benefits, and services. Improving access to VA’s resources starts with listening to the voice of the Veteran community, then using that feedback to design VA customer experiences that are easy, effective, and delivered with empathy.
- All Veterans
- Family members and caregivers
Share Your Feedback
VA relies on your feedback to make improvements. If you are an existing VA customer, please take the survey e-mailed to you after an appointment. If you don't have any appointments in the near future, we still want to hear from you! Take the survey below.
