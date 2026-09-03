Veteran Trust in VA

Asking Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors directly about their experiences with VA empowers VA's public servants to provide better access to needed resources.

In the Code of Federal Regulations, VA has established customer experience principles.

VA will provide the best customer experience in its delivery of care, benefits, and memorial services to Veterans, Service members, their families, caregivers, and survivors. The delivery of exceptional customer experience is the responsibility of all VA employees and will be guided by VA's Core Values and Characteristics.

Customer experience is the product of interactions between an organization and a customer over the duration of their relationship. VA measures these interactions through Ease, Effectiveness, and Emotion, all of which impact the overall trust the customer has in the organization.