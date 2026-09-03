Veteran Trust in VA
80.4% of Veterans using VA services responded that they trust VA (January 1 - June 30, 2026)
Why this matters to you
Improving access to VA’s resources starts with listening to the voice of the Veteran community. The over 16 million digital surveys returned by Veterans are enabling enhancements to the way VA provides care, benefits, and services.
This page is for
- All Veterans
- Family members and caregivers
What you can do
Provide Feedback, Impact Trust
If you're an existing VA customer, please take the survey e-mailed to you after an appointment. Your feedback helps design VA customer experiences that are easy, effective, and delivered with empathy.
See your feedback in action. Explore VA trust scores and trends since FY2016.
Downloadable resources
Previous Trust Reports
Download previous quarterly VA trust reports.
VA Trust Report Fy25 Q4
VA Trust Report FY26 Q1
January 1 - March 31, 2026
VA Trust Report FY26 Q2
PDF Version of Fiscal Year 2026 Quarter 2
FAQ
Frequently asked questions
Asking Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors directly about their experiences with VA empowers VA's public servants to provide better access to needed resources.
In the Code of Federal Regulations, VA has established customer experience principles.
VA will provide the best customer experience in its delivery of care, benefits, and memorial services to Veterans, Service members, their families, caregivers, and survivors. The delivery of exceptional customer experience is the responsibility of all VA employees and will be guided by VA's Core Values and Characteristics.
Customer experience is the product of interactions between an organization and a customer over the duration of their relationship. VA measures these interactions through Ease, Effectiveness, and Emotion, all of which impact the overall trust the customer has in the organization.
VA measures customer experience and trust through the ease, effectiveness, and emotion we demonstrate in the delivery of our care, benefits, and services. Surveys are sent to VA customers through VA's Veterans Signals customer feedback program periodically and after interactions with VA.
The VA-wide trust score is compiled by surveying randomly selected Veterans with recent interactions with VA products and services. The trust survey is measured on a 5-point Likert scale. The data reported is the percentage of Veterans responding to the following questions with a 4-Agree or 5-Strongly agree to the following questions:
- Trust: “I trust VA to fulfill our country’s commitment to Veterans.”
- Ease: “It was easy to get the care or service I needed.”
- Effectiveness: “I got the care or service I needed.”
- Emotion: “I felt like a valued customer."
In April 2016, the Veterans Experience Office (VEO) launched Veterans Signals (VSignals), the survey platform used to measure trust in VA. The VSignals platform is also utilized to report to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) A-11 Circular.
VA leadership and public servants at each facility have access to VSignals customer feedback. For example, if you respond to a survey with a compliment for the nurses at Tampa VA Charlie Clinic, the hospital leadership team will know they are doing a great job. The same goes for opportunities to improve (leadership teams have real-time access to your feedback in order to make quick adjustments if needed).
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