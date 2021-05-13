 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Veteran Trust in VA

79% of Veterans using VA services responded that they trust VA ( January 1 - March 30, 2021)

Download VA's Trust Report

Why this matters to you

The more than 6 million digital surveys returned by Veterans are enabling enhancements to the way VA provides care, benefits, and services. Improving access to VA’s resources starts with listening to the voice of the Veteran community, then using that feedback to design VA customer experiences that are easy, effective, and delivered with empathy.

This page is for

  • All Veterans
  • Family members and caregivers

What you can do

Share Your Feedback

VA relies on your feedback to make improvements. If you are an existing VA customer, please take the survey e-mailed to you after an appointment. If you don't have any appointments in the near future, we still want to hear from you! Take the survey below.

Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Take a Survey

Tell us what you think about telehealth

FAQ

Frequently asked questions

Connect with us

Get updates from Veterans Affairs

VA email updates
Veterans Affairs Twitter
Veterans Affairs Facebook
Veterans Affairs YouTube
Veterans Affairs Instagram

VA Benefits

Learn more about related VA benefits

VA health care

Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

VA disability compensation

File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.

Last updated: