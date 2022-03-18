How Veterans Can Register to Vote
This page provides resources to Veterans to exercise the right to vote they served to defendRegister to Vote
Why this matters to you
Our democracy depends upon the ability of all eligible citizens to exercise their right to vote. At VA, we want to make sure that eligible Veterans and their families, caregivers, and survivors have access to the information and resources they need to vote.
This page is for
- All Veterans
- Family members and caregivers
What you can do
Find Out How to Register to Vote
Click the links below to learn more about how you can register vote. No matter if you live in the United States, outside of the country, or are actively serving in the armed forces, registering to vote is easier than ever before.
Vote.gov
Click here to learn about the local requirements for voting where you live
Federal Voting Assistance Program
If you are currently serving in the armed forces, the Federal Voting Assistance Program can help you learn more about how to vote wherever you are currently serving.
Absentee Voting Information for U.S. Citizens Abroad
If you are living abroad, click here to learn more about resources provided by the Department of State to help you register to vote.
Spotlight
Why is VA helping Veterans to vote?
VA's efforts to provide Veterans and their families, caregivers, and survivors information and assistance on how to vote is part of an effort across the entire Federal government to make voting easier and more accessible. Read more below on the efforts across the Federal government to make voting easier.
Executive Order 14019
On March 10, 2021, President Joseph Biden signed an Executive Order directing Federal agencies to take steps making voting registration more accessible. Click here to read the Executive Order.
VHA Directive 1060
On October 23, 2019, the Veterans Health Administration provided guidance on how VA will provide voter assistance to VA inpatients and residents. Click here to learn more.
VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement
Volunteers serve an essential function at VA, and there are opportunities available at local facilities to provide voter assistance to VA patients as a volunteer. Click here to learn more.
Stories
Bloody Sunday: The Fight for the Right to Vote
Countless Veterans have been part of our nation's struggle to give everyone the right to vote. In honor of their commitment to freedom and equality both overseas and right here at home, VA is working to ensure that all Veterans can enjoy the rights that they earned and fought for.
Remarks by Deputy Secretary Donald Remy on the 57th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday
Deputy Secretary Donald Remy joined Vice President Kamala Harris in Selma, AL on March 6, 2022 to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the march from Selma to Montgomery by Black Civil Rights leaders. Deputy Secretary Remy remembers Hosea Williams, a World War 2 Veteran and Purple Heart recipient who was one of the key leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. Thanks to their sacrifice, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed, protecting the right of all Americans to vote.
VA Benefits
Learn more about related VA benefits
Find out what benefits you may be eligible for during service and which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.