VA Iowa City health care
At VA Iowa City Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
601 Highway 6 West
Iowa City, IA 52246-2209
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Iowa City health care
Stories
For some Veterans at Iowa City VA Health Care System (ICVAHCS), healing begins not in a doctor’s office but in the soil of a garden bed. At least, that is the hope of ICVAHCS Gardener Megan Bruneau.