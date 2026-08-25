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VA Iowa City health care

At VA Iowa City Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

601 Highway 6 West
Iowa City, IA 52246-2209

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Iowa City VA Medical Center

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Other services at VA Iowa City health care

Stories

For some Veterans at Iowa City VA Health Care System (ICVAHCS), healing begins not in a doctor’s office but in the soil of a garden bed. At least, that is the hope of ICVAHCS Gardener Megan Bruneau.

2 women pick produce

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