About us
At the VA Iowa City Healthcare System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
About VA Iowa City Healthcare System
The VA Iowa City Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
The Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System (ICVAHCS) provides advanced medical care for Veterans. We are a teaching hospital and research center, working closely with the University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine to train future doctors and improve health care.
Our system includes 11 VA clinics in Iowa—located in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Davenport, Decorah, Dubuque, Ottumwa, and Waterloo—and in Illinois, in Galesburg, Quincy, and Sterling. We also run two Community Resource and Referral Centers in Cedar Rapids and Davenport to help Veterans connect with services.
ICVAHCS serves more than 50,000 Veterans across 50 counties in Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri. We have 83 inpatient beds for medical, surgical, intensive care, and psychiatric needs. Our hospital has seven operating rooms and offers many types of surgery, including transplants, orthopedics, eye care, ear and throat care, urology, vascular, general surgery, neurosurgery, and more. We also provide specialty care in areas like heart health, kidney care, mental health, dermatology, and neurology. Diagnostic services include lab testing, imaging, and advanced procedures like MRI and interventional radiology.
With about 2,000 staff members, ICVAHCS is committed to giving Veterans high-quality care while supporting education and research to improve health for the future.
To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Iowa City health services page.
The VA Iowa City Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Midwest VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veteran Integrated Service Network (VISN 3) which includes medical centers and clinics in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
Research and development
The Iowa City VA Health Care System (ICVAHCS) has an active accredited research program with 54 investigators and 60 projects funded by VA. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation.
The VA Iowa City Healthcare System is home to two regional research centers:
- Center for Access & Delivery Research and Evaluation (CADRE)
- Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Visual Loss
We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
Major research areas include:
- Biomedical research
- Health services
- Clinical and cooperative studies
- Rehabilitation
- Infectious diseases
- Immunology
- Transplants
- Skin care (dermatology)
- Heart disease
- Lung disease
- Diabetes
- Cancer
- Kidney disease
- Liver disease
- Traumatic brain injury (TBI)
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Teaching and learning
Iowa City VA Health Care System (ICVAHCS) is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We maintain close relationships with the Iowa City VA Research Foundation and the University of Iowa.
We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.
Achievements and Accreditations
5-Star Overall Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
Iowa City VA Health Care System (ICVAHCS) maintains a 5-Star Overall Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), placing us among the nation’s top hospitals for quality, safety, and patient experience. This rating reflects excellence across key measures—mortality, safety, readmission, patient experience, and timely, effective care—so patients and families can trust they are receiving the highest standard of care.
Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:
The Joint Commission
ICVAHCS is accredited by The Joint Commission, an independent, non-profit organization that sets rigorous standards for patient safety and quality of care. This accreditation reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and ensures patients receive safe, effective, and high-quality care.
College of American Pathologists (CAP) Laboratory Accreditation Program
ICVAHCS is accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), which sets the highest standards for laboratory quality and safety. CAP accreditation ensures accurate test results and reliable diagnoses, giving patients and families confidence in the care they receive.
Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB)
ICVAHCS is accredited by AABB, promoting the highest standards for blood and biotherapies worldwide. This accreditation ensures that blood and cellular therapies are collected, tested, and administered safely and accurately, providing patients and families with trust and peace of mind.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Blood Bank Registration
ICVAHCS is registered with FDA. That means we meet strict federal requirements for blood product safety and quality. This registration ensures every step, from collection to processing, is carefully monitored, so patients and families can trust the integrity of the blood products used in their care.
American Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics (ASHI)
ICVAHCS is accredited by the ASHI, ensuring the highest standards for HLA testing and transplant immunology. This accreditation verifies that our processes and personnel meet rigorous quality requirements, so patients and families can trust the accuracy and reliability of testing critical for organ and bone marrow transplantation.
American College of Radiology (ACR): Mammography
Our facility is accredited by the ACR for mammography, meeting the highest standards for breast imaging quality and safety. This accreditation ensures our equipment, staff, and processes are rigorously evaluated, so patients and families can trust they are receiving accurate, reliable imaging for early detection and better outcomes.
American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Pathway to Excellence designation
ICVAHCS is designated as a Pathway to Excellence® organization by the ANCC, recognizing our commitment to creating a positive, supportive environment where nurses thrive. This designation promotes collaboration, safety, and professional growth that leads to better care and outcomes for patients and families.