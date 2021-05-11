About VA Iowa City Healthcare System

The VA Iowa City Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 16 locations serving eastern Iowa, western Illinois, and northern Missouri. Facilities include our Iowa City VA Medical Center and 15 community-based outpatient clinics located in Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Davenport, Decorah, Dubuque, Ottumwa, and Waterloo, Iowa; and Galesburg, Macomb, Sterling, and Quincy, Illinois. We also maintain a mobile clinic that operates out of the Iowa City VA Medical Center. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Iowa City health services page.

The VA Iowa City Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Midwest VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 23 (VISN 23), which includes medical centers and clinics in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

Learn more about VISN 23

Research and development

The VA Iowa City Healthcare System has an active accredited research program with 51 investigators and 58 projects funded by VA. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation.

The VA Iowa City Healthcare System is home to two regional research centers:

Center for Access & Delivery Research and Evaluation (CADRE)

Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Visual Loss

We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Biomedical research

Health services

Clinical and cooperative studies

Rehabilitation

Infectious diseases

Immunology

Transplants

Skin care (dermatology)

Heart disease

Lung disease

Diabetes

Cancer

Kidney disease

Liver disease

Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Teaching and learning

Iowa City VA Medical Center is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We maintain close relationships with the Iowa City VA Research Foundation and the University of Iowa.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

We serve more than 184,000 Veterans who live in eastern Iowa, western Illinois, and northern Missouri.

We had 1,780 full-time employees in 2019.

Our Iowa City VA Medical Center has 83 inpatient beds.

We completed 585,985 outpatient visits in 2019.

All of the University of Iowa’s medical students and physician assistant students are trained in the Iowa City VA Healthcare System.

Our volunteers served 64,256 hours in the Iowa City VA Healthcare System in 2019.

We are one of three VA health care systems studying how service dogs and emotional support dogs help Veterans who have PTSD.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

College of American Pathologists

American Blood Bank Association

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

American College of Radiology (ACR): Mammography

The VA Iowa City Healthcare System received the following awards:

COMING SOON

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports