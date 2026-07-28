Health care and services

The Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System (ICVAHCS) provides advanced medical care for Veterans. We are a teaching hospital and research center, working closely with the University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine to train future doctors and improve health care.

Our system includes 11 VA clinics in Iowa—located in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Davenport, Decorah, Dubuque, Ottumwa, and Waterloo—and in Illinois, in Galesburg, Quincy, and Sterling. We also run two Community Resource and Referral Centers in Cedar Rapids and Davenport to help Veterans connect with services.

ICVAHCS serves more than 50,000 Veterans across 50 counties in Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri. We have 83 inpatient beds for medical, surgical, intensive care, and psychiatric needs. Our hospital has seven operating rooms and offers many types of surgery, including transplants, orthopedics, eye care, ear and throat care, urology, vascular, general surgery, neurosurgery, and more. We also provide specialty care in areas like heart health, kidney care, mental health, dermatology, and neurology. Diagnostic services include lab testing, imaging, and advanced procedures like MRI and interventional radiology.

With about 2,000 staff members, ICVAHCS is committed to giving Veterans high-quality care while supporting education and research to improve health for the future.

To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Iowa City health services page.

The VA Iowa City Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Midwest VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veteran Integrated Service Network (VISN 3) which includes medical centers and clinics in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Learn more about VISN 3