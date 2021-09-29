Mission and vision
VA Iowa City Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA Iowa City health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 16 locations serving eastern Iowa, western Illinois, and northern Missouri.